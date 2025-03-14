Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics will be on the road Friday to face the Miami Heat. Boston has lived up to its defending champion status, with a 47-19 record that places it second in the East. Miami, meanwhile, has struggled and is ninth in the same conference with a 29-36 record.

Ad

The Celtics lost 118-112 to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday at home. This was a concerning loss as the Thunder are seen as Boston’s biggest competition from the West.

Jayson Tatum tried his best with a near triple-double of 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. However, he didn’t get enough help from his running mate Jaylen Brown, who had just 10 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Heat are coming off a 119-104 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday. It was Miami’s fifth straight defeat and seventh in its previous 10. Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins did their best with 31 and 22 points, respectively, but the rest of the starters let them down, combining for just 16 points.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The two teams have already played twice this season, with Boston winning both games. When they last clashed on Feb. 10, Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a 103-85 win with his 33 points and eight rebounds. Miami was led by Bam Adebayo’s double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The two historic Eastern Conference franchises have played in 138 regular-season games, with Boston holding a healthy 85-53 lead.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports

Celtics injury report for March 14

Ad

The Celtics have listed Al Horford as probable for the game with a toe injury. Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy), Jaylen Brown (knee), Derrick White (left knee contusion) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are questionable.

Heat injury report for March 14

The Heat will be without Alec Burks (back) on Friday. The team will miss Dru Smith for the rest of the season after he underwent surgery to fix a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Nikola Jovic’s status for the rest of the season is unclear as well with a fractured right hand.

Ad

Here’s a look at the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat’s starting lineups and depth charts for March 14.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups and depth chart

Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White (DD) Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown (DD) SF Jaylen Brown (DD) Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum (DD) PF Jayson Tatum (DD Al Horford (DD) Sam Hauser C Kristaps Porzingis (DD) Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Ad

*DD implies day-to-day

Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Davion Mitchell Terry Rozier Tyler Herro SG Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Terry Rozier SF Andrew Wiggins Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. PF Bam Adebayo Haywood Highsmith Kyle Anderson C Kel'el Ware Bam Adebayo Kevin Love

Ad

Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game will tip off at 7 p.m. EDT at Kaseya Center in Miami. NBA TV will broadcast the contest nationally, while local coverage will be provided by NBC SPORTS BOSTON and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.