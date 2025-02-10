Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb 10, 2025

The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat on Monday, the second of four meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals. Boston, which won at home 108-89 in early December, looks to maintain its dominance in the rematch in South Florida. Jrue Holiday remains out for the defending champs, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are questionable for the encounter.

Meanwhile, the Heat are moving on from the Jimmy Butler saga with a trade that landed them Andrew Wiggins. The former Golden State Warriors forward is available, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. is questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Kaseya Center in Miami will host the Celtics-Heat rematch. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-225) vs. Heat (+185)

Odds: Celtics (-5.5) vs. Heat (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o219.0 -110) vs. Heat (u219.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds will change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat preview

The Boston Celtics are 5-1 in their last six games behind a stellar defense. They limited opponents to 110.0 points per game during that stretch. Against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, they blew away the host 131-104, even without Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Boston has to lean more on its defense, particularly if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are unavailable. Porzingis has been cleared to play, but Holiday remains out. Miami no longer has Butler, but the Celtics know how Andrew Wiggins can cause them trouble.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat perimeter game must improve on both ends of the floor in the rematch against the Celtics. In the first meeting between the two teams, Boston shot 19-for-55 compared to Miami’s 8-for-36 clip. The disparity was all the defending champs needed to cruise to a blowout win.

The Celtics committed 17 turnovers compared to Miami’s 10. It did not matter in the end due to Boston’s overwhelming edge in 3-pointers. The Heat need to shoot better and contain their visitors’ outside shooting.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Jaylen Brown | SF: Sam Hauser | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Heat

PG: Tyler Herro | SG: Duncan Robinson | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Bam Adebayo | C: Kel’el Ware

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat betting tips

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.6 points per game in his last five games. In his first game with the Heat, he scattered 25 points against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Wiggins could have another good night scoring the ball, particularly if Tatum or Brown is out. He could top his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Bam Adebayo has averaged 20.8 PPG in his last five games against the Celtics. The big man has also been more assertive on offense following the Butler trade. After averaging 15.4 PPG in January, he is putting up 22.3 PPG this month. He could blow past his 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction

The Boston Celtics are on a roll, but potential missed games by Tatum and Brown could complicate the situation. If both or one of Boston’s All-Stars play, the defending champs are likely to win and beat the -5.5 spread. If both are unavailable, the Miami Heat could still lose but cover the +5.5 spread.

