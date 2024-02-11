Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting tips | February 11, 2024

The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat on Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. ET. The matchup will be the third of their season series, with the Celtics leading 2-0. It's also the first game on Sunday's two-game NBA schedule.

The Celtics, 40-12, are first in the East, coming off a 133-129 home win over the struggling Washington Wizards on Friday. Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were remarkable, combining for 89 points, 28 rebounds and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Heat, 28-24, are eighth in the East, beating the San Antonio Spurs 116-104 at home on Wednesday. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo combined for 44 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Jimmy Butler notched up a triple-double of 17,11 and 11.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marque matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be nationally televised on ABC at scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.

Spread: Celtics -5.5 vs. Heat +5.5

Moneyline: Celtics -225 vs. Heat +190

Total over and under: Celtics O 226 vs. Heat U 226.5

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat preview

The Eastern Conference Finals rematch is highly anticipated, with both teams fully healthy and playing well, coming off back-to-back wins. The Celtics boast a 15-9 record on the road, while the Heat are 15-12 at home.

The Celtics have been dominant and consistent all season. That could be attributed to their newly added members from the offseason, Jrue Holiday and Kristapts Porzingis, who have combined for a +12.2 net rating.

The Celtics boast the highest offensive rating of 121.3 and net rating of +9.6, including a third-ranked defensive rating of 111.8, shooting at 37.7% from beyond the arc, which ranks seventh.

Meanwhile, under coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat have displayed tough defense at 114.0, ranking ninth with 37.2% 3-point shooting twelfth in ranking.

With the addition of Terry Rozier, who has averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists, their offense has been boosted to 116.0 from 107.2.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat starting lineups

For the Celtics, Jrue Holiday will start at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jaylen Brown at SF, Jayson Tatum at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Meanwhile, for the Heat, Terry Rozier will start at PG, Tyler Herro at SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Caleb Martin at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat betting tips

Jayson Tatum has averaged 27.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 47.3% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Jimmy Butler has averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 50.0% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 19.5 points and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 49.5% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 18.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat predictions

The Boston Celtics are favored to win despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -5.5 point spread and -210 on the moneyline.

The Celtics are expected to go over the point total mark of 226, while the Heat are favored to go under 226.5.

