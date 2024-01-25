Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25, 2024

The Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat for the second time this season on Thursday. Boston is 5-1 in its last six games, the only loss coming off a 102-100 thriller against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Jan. 19. The in-form Celtics will try to stay unbeaten against their biggest Eastern Conference rivals in their next encounter.

Many were expecting the Heat to get a boost with the acquisition of former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. With “Scary Terry” debuting for the Heat, they still lost 105-96 to the badly undermanned Memphis Grizzlies. Miami will be hoping for a much better performance versus the streaking Celtics.

Boston has been taking care of business for most of the season. They played the second game of a back-to-back set on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks like a well-oiled machine. Without Al Horford and less than 24 hours after a win in Houston, they spanked the Mavericks 119-110. Despite their form, Boston will be wary of their always-tough nemesis.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat preview, odds and betting tips

The Heat will host the Celtics at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. TNT will air the game on national TV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Basketball fans can also watch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-270) vs. Heat (+220)

Spread: Celtics (-6.5) vs. Heat (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o225.0 -110) vs. Heat (u225.0 -110)

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Game preview

Over the last four years, no teams in the NBA have been more familiar with each other than the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. The Celtics were the second-ranked team in last year’s playoffs but lost in a thrilling 4-3 Eastern Conference Finals showdown versus the eighth-seeded Heat.

The acquisition of Terry Rozier for Kyle Lowry will only make the Heat stronger in the long run. Miami lost in his debut but count on the team to adapt with the high-scoring guard in the lineup on Thursday. The Celtics will not be complacent knowing very well what their rivals are capable of.

The Heat dropped their fourth straight game even with Rozier making his debut for the team. They lost to the Grizzlies who didn’t have four of their starters in the lineup.

Miami plays its best against top competition, which Boston will unquestionably provide. This promises to be another seesaw battle between the two rivals.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics are at their healthiest since the start of the season. They have had two days off before their highly anticipated battle against the Miami Heat. Boston’s vaunted five-man crew of Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White will open the game for them.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could re-jigger the starting unit after a fourth straight loss. He could insert Terry Rozier into the first five along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Haywood Highsmith.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum’s over/under points prop is 26.5 which is a little lower than his season average of 27.0 PPG. Before torching the Dallas Mavericks on Monday with 39 points, he averaged just 22.0 PPG in his previous five games.

Tatum hasn’t been shooting well and might have a hard time going over his points prop against Miami’s usually stout defense against him.

Bam Adebayo is averaging a career-high 21.4 PPG this season. The over/under points prop for him is 19.5. Over his last five games, he has hit over 21 points just once. During that stretch, he is averaging 17.0 PPG.

The addition of Terry Rozier and Boston’s top-3 defense will make it tough for the All-Star center to go over his points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Prediction

Counting out the Miami Heat is a lesson the Boston Celtics should have learned by now. But, the Heat will be on the second night of a back-to-back set and still adjusting to the arrival of Terry Rozier for Kyle Lowry.

The Celtics are well-rested and have been consistently in superb form this season. Boston could go up 2-0 in the season series but Miami will likely cover the +6.5 spread.

