Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2025

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Boston is second in the East with a 47-19 record, while Miami is ninth with a 29-36 record.

The two teams have played each other 138 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding an 85-53 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with Boston winning the previous two games.

They most recently played on Feb. 10, when the Celtics won 103-85 behind Jayson Tatum’s 33 points. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 14, at Kaseya Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and NBC SPORTS BOSTON. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-340) vs. Heat (+270)

Spread: Celtics (-8) vs. Heat (+8)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o216) vs. Heat -110 (u216)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat preview

The Celtics have been on a great run with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, but they are coming off a concerning 118-112 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. The Thunder are arguably their biggest roadblock in repeating, and the two teams could match up in the finals.

Boston was led by Jayson Tatum’s 33 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Derrick White had 22 points. Jaylen Brown had an off night with just 10 points.

The Heat are struggling at the moment with a five-game losing streak and seven defeats in their previous 10 outings. Most recently, they lost 119-104 to the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Tyler Herro had 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins had 22 points. The rest of the starters combined for just 16 points.

Miami seems like a lock for a play-in berth, but it would want to move to the seventh or the eighth spot as it gives the team the flexibility of two shots at making the playoffs.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat betting props

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 28.5. While he is questionable for the game with right knee tendinopathy, if he plays, he could struggle to go over the prop against Miami’s defense. Bet on the under.

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 22.5. The oddsmakers favor him to cross the mark, and so do we. He is coming off a strong game with 31 points and should have a big game against Boston as well.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a win on the road. However, the result is dependent on Boston’s injury update before the game. Tatum, Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and White are all questionable. If they don’t play, Miami should win a game where the team total just exceeds 216 points.

