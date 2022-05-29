Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - May 29th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena tonight in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The winner will progress to the NBA Finals.

The Heat have been arguably the most consistent team in the East. They ended the regular season atop the Eastern Conference with a two-game lead over the second-seeded Boston Celtics.

Miami will rely on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season and in the playoffs at times. Superstar Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the way again.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are having an incredible season so far, despite reports of unrest between players early on in the season.

They swept the heavy favorites, the Brooklyn Nets, 4-0, in the first round and beat the defending champions in the second round. They will, once again, bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up big in Game 7 and advance to the NBA Finals.

Game Details

Game: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 29; 8:30 PM ET (Monday, May 30; 6 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro against the Chicago Bulls.

With a lot being made of the scuffle between coach Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler, the Heat needed to put in strong performances. That's exactly what they did, ending the season by winning six of their last 10 games.

They started the postseason in the same vein. Miami blew the Atlanta Hawks out in the first matchup of the playoffs thanks to an incredible performance from Jimmy Butler.

They did the same to the Philadelphia 76ers in the next round. However, they have seemingly met their match in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

The team has been plagued with injuries to key players in key moments. The likes of Herro, Butler and Kyle Lowry have all looked hobbled on most nights.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Guard - Kyle Lowry; Guard - Max Strus; Forward - Jimmy Butler; Forward - P.J. Tucker; Center - Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum in Game 5.

After a tough start to their campaign, the Celtics were not expected to make much noise, despite having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, to their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year and look like a completely different team.

Their perimeter shooting has been inconsistent, to say the least, in this series. The Celtics have lacked the offensive jolt when shots aren't sinking from beyond the arc. However, they possess an incredible defense and that is going to be the key in Game 7.

Boston Celtics @celtics set the tone from the start set the tone from the start 😤 https://t.co/GMcWfR73m6

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Guard - Marcus Smart | Guard - Jaylen Brown | Forward - Jayson Tatum | Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 29th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat +120 U 196 +2.5 Boston Celtics -140 O 196 -2.5

The Celtics enter this game as the slight favorites despite being on the road. This is because of the fact that they have shown a tendency to win games on the road in the postseason. They also have a much healthier roster than Miami.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami won six of their last 10 games during the regular season.

Celtics vs Heat Match Prediction

Since this game is being played in South Beach, the Heat will have their fans behind them. However, an injury-hit roster means that the suffocating Celtics' defense has the capability to get the job done in Game 7 on the road and move to the NBA Finals.

Butler is averaging 24 PPG in this series. Tatum is averaging 24.8 PPG in this series, Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 7.

Where to watch Celtics vs Heat game?

You can catch all the action unfolding on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on national TV - ESPN.

