Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat are set to host the Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena on Thursday for their first meeting of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Miami Heat have emerged as one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference and are heading into this game on the back of a five-game winning streak.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, are a team in disarray. Although they won against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, their losing record of 3-5 early in the season, paired with their internal strife, raises some concerns.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time - Thursday, November 4th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, November 5th, 2021; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics bench looks on at the game against the Toronto Raptors

The Boston Celtics have one of the most talented starting lineups on paper. Led by the core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the Celtics certainly appear strong.

However, the 2021-22 season has been anything but great for Boston Celtics fans. The Celtics started the season with a 3-5 record while facing varying degrees of competition.

While they have won easy matchups against the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic, their games against playoff-bound teams have resulted in losses.

While a lot of this can be attributed to form, the structural problems within the team can also be blamed for it. With the issues between Taytum and Brown developing further, the franchise may see more problems if they don't find a balance between the two players.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Marcus Smart shares his thoughts after the Celtics' loss to the Bulls. Marcus Smart shares his thoughts after the Celtics' loss to the Bulls. https://t.co/6bBBcKSKTw

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum dribbles the ball up the court

Although the Boston Celtics' internal struggles feature Jayson Tatum, he is also one of the most important pieces on the franchise's roster.

Tatum was the first All-Star to emerge from the Boston Celtics' new group of players. Although his pairing with Brown is antithetical, Tatum continues to be one of the most gifted scorers in the game.

His season has started on a fairly rough note as he has struggled to establish consistency with his shot. However, a healthy Jayson Tatum will be key for the Boston Celtics if they are to make a run at the title.

Heading into this matchup against the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum will play a key role in establishing the identity of the Boston Celtics. He has to step up to the occasion as a leader for the side.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have emerged as one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference

The Miami Heat have one of the most talented and tightly bound units in the NBA. With the additions of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, the Heat now have two high-character players who perfectly fit the team's identity.

With a 6-1 start to the regular season, the Miami Heat are looking dominant heading into this matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat's rotation of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry has only served to improve players such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

The availability of solid role players in the roster has also provided the Miami Heat with significant depth. With head coach Erik Spoelstra's system working to perfection, the Heat will look to continue their rampage in the Eastern Conference.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Miami Heat defense this season 😮🔥 The Miami Heat defense this season 😮🔥 https://t.co/owJFQ1gpIR

Key Player - Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro looks to make a drive to the basket for the Miami Heat

Although the Miami Heat have a strong lineup, the potential absence of Bam Adebayo raises some concerns ahead of their game against the Boston Celtics.

While DeWayne Dedmon is a decent replacement for Adebayo, the scoring load will have to be offset by Tyle Herro.

Herro is on the verge of having a breakout season as he looks like the player he was in the Orlando bubble.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ Tyler Herro ( @raf_tyler ) between the legs cross and side step 🔥 25 points 4 assists 3 rebounds 55 FG% Tyler Herro ( @raf_tyler ) between the legs cross and side step 🔥 25 points 4 assists 3 rebounds 55 FG% https://t.co/zQUssLNtca

Coming off three consecutive 20+ point outings, Herro will be a massive threat to the Boston Celtics defense on Thursday.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Celtics vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat could walk away as victors in this matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Since this is a home game for the Heat, Erik Spoelstra's men have a massive advantage. They also have the upper hand due to the disarray in the Boston Celtics' current system.

Where to watch Celtics vs Heat game

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game will be broadcast on NBA TV. It will also be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Sun and will be available on the NBA League Pass.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game will be available on WAXY 790/ WAQI 710 for fans who will be listening on the radio.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh