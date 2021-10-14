Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena in an NBA preseason 2021-22 game on Friday.

The Celtics are coming off a narrow 103-102 loss against the Orlando Magic, while the Miami Heat won an edge-of-the-seat thriller against the Charlotte Hornets in their last NBA preseason game.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, October 15th, 2021; 6:30 PM ET (Saturday, October 16th; 4:00 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics rested their key players for the game against the Orlando Magic but still managed to go toe-to-toe with their opposition. Aaron Nesmith was phenomenal, registering 23 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the defeat. Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Boston Celtics @celtics Aaron Nesmith remained hot Wednesday night and delivered a 23-point performance against the Magic. Aaron Nesmith remained hot Wednesday night and delivered a 23-point performance against the Magic. https://t.co/Ys6xFPnrFL

The Boston Celtics are likely to field a stronger lineup against the Miami Heat, and that could lead to a different outcome. The return of Jayson Tatum and Al Horford should provide a boost on both ends of the floor, and Ime Udoka will be hoping to bounce back from a loss on Friday.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum at Boston Celtics Media Day

Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the league at the moment and has established himself as the franchise cornerstone for the Boston Celtics. He has been in stupendous form lately, after helping Team USA bag a gold medal at the Olympics and dropped 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists against the Toronto Raptors in the last preseason game he featured in.

Tatum is a legitimate two-way threat, and the Miami Heat defense is probably going to have a tough time containing him.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Romeo Langford; G - Marcus Smart; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat were without their star player, Jimmy Butler, for the game against the Charlotte Hornets, which had a clear effect on how they moved the ball. Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry chipped in with 18 and 15 points respectively, while Markieff Morris scored 11 points in the win. The Heat were also quite inefficient from the field, but somehow scraped out a win.

However, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will be expecting a stronger response from his side against the Boston Celtics, which could make for an exciting affair.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

LaMelo Ball of Charlotte Hornets guarded by Kyle Lowry (#7) of the Miami Heat

When Kyle Lowry signed with the Miami Heat in the summer, it was considered a perfect marriage between the player and the team. Lowry is an offensive genius who works hard on the defensive side of the ball as well and fits right into the Miami Heat family.

Lowry scored 15 points and assisted 5 times against the Charlotte Hornets, and he is due to have a big game against the Boston Celtics.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F- Markieff Morris; C- Bam Adebayo.

Celtics vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are yet to play the Atlanta Hawks at this point, so it will be difficult to determine what happens in the Boston Celtics game due to fatigue and other reasons. However, if we were to predict the outcome just by the strength of the two rosters, the Miami Heat would hold the upper hand going into Friday's game.

Also Read

Where to watch Celtics vs Heat

Live coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee