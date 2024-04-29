The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat face off in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs in the Kaseya Center before they head out of Boston for Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 6.

After losing Game 2, the Celtics showed up with a dominant performance in the next game. They won 104-84 and put a statement for the series. The Heat had no answer for the lethal offense and the suffocating defense Jayson Tatum and Co. put in front of them.

It would be interesting to see if the Heat can make a comeback in the series with the homecourt advantage.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat injury report

Boston Celtics injury report for April 29

The Celtics have no player on the injury report and will enter the game with a healthy roster.

Miami Heat injury report for April 29

The Miami Heat have four players on the injury report. Jimmy Butler is yet again out for Game 4 with the knee injury he had during a play-in tournament game. Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier are also listed out for Game 4. Delon Wright. who was out for personal reasons in the last matchup is probable for Game 4.

Player Injury Status Josh Richardson Shoulder Out Jimmy Butler Knee Out Terry Rozier Neck Out Delon Wright

Personal reason Probable

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart for April 29

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison Shooting Guard Derrick White Sam Hauser Small Forward Jaylen Brown Jaden Springer Svi Mykhailiuk Power Forward Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett Center Kristaps Porzingis

Xavier Tillman

Neemias Queta



Miami Heat starting lineups and depth chart for April 29

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Tyler Herro

*Delon Wright

*Terry Rozier Shooting Guard Caleb Martin Patty Mills Small Forward Nikola Jovic

Duncan Robinson *Jimmy Butler Power Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Haywood Highsmith Kevin Love Center Bam Adebayo

Thomas Bryant

Orlando Robinson

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat?

The Game 4 between Miami and Boston on Monday will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcast on TNT. Fans can live stream the game on NBA League Pass and FuboTV through a subscription and for free on Sling TV.

