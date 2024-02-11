Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat battle it out at Kaseya Center in Miami on Sunday, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. ET. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the Celtics winning both of their previous matchups.
The Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference, with a league-best record of 40 victories and 12 losses. They have won eight of their last 10 outings and are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Washington Wizards 133-129 at home on Friday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to victory with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Heat are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-24 record, having won four of their last 10 matchups. Miami are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 116-104 at home on Wednesday.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Injury Updates
Boston Celtics injuries for Feb. 11
The Celtics have two names on their injury report: Jaden Springer (Ankle) and Xavier Tillman (Knee). Both are ruled out for tonight's matchup.
Miami Heat injuries for Feb. 11
The Heat also have two names on their injury report: Jimmy Butler and Dru Smith. Butler is listed due to personal reasons and is questionable for the game. Dru Smith, on the other hand, is reported out for the season, suffering from a knee injury.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
Boston Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart
Miami Heat Starting Lineup and Depth Chart
(*)probable
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Key matchup
Jimmy Butler's availability will be crucial for Miami to match Celtics star Jayson Tatum's versatile scoring arsenal. Butler's two-way impact will also be required to fuel the Heat's offense and defense against the league's best record-holding team.
Butler's anticipation and quick judgment help the Heat in breakout transitions after steals or blocks and help push the pace along with poised half-court offense, putting pressure at the rim by driving to it and drawing fouls. Tatum's offensive rhythm has been crucial for the Celtics, and hampering that could prove to be beneficial for the Heat.
The Celtics have a 2-0 record against the Heat this season going into today's game. They defeated Miami by an overwhelming 33 points in their last encounter, tallying a final score of 143-110. Boston will look to sweep the reigning Eastern Conference champs 3-0 in the regular season.
