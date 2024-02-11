Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat battle it out at Kaseya Center in Miami on Sunday, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. ET. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the Celtics winning both of their previous matchups.

The Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference, with a league-best record of 40 victories and 12 losses. They have won eight of their last 10 outings and are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Washington Wizards 133-129 at home on Friday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to victory with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Heat are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-24 record, having won four of their last 10 matchups. Miami are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 116-104 at home on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Injury Updates

Boston Celtics injuries for Feb. 11

The Celtics have two names on their injury report: Jaden Springer (Ankle) and Xavier Tillman (Knee). Both are ruled out for tonight's matchup.

Miami Heat injuries for Feb. 11

The Heat also have two names on their injury report: Jimmy Butler and Dru Smith. Butler is listed due to personal reasons and is questionable for the game. Dru Smith, on the other hand, is reported out for the season, suffering from a knee injury.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Derrick White SG Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Al Horford

Miami Heat Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Terry Rozier Tyler Herro Josh Richardson SG Tyler Herro Josh Richardson Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler* Duncan Robinson Jaime Jacquez Jr. PF Caleb Martin Jaime Jacquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant

(*)probable

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Key matchup

Jimmy Butler's availability will be crucial for Miami to match Celtics star Jayson Tatum's versatile scoring arsenal. Butler's two-way impact will also be required to fuel the Heat's offense and defense against the league's best record-holding team.

Butler's anticipation and quick judgment help the Heat in breakout transitions after steals or blocks and help push the pace along with poised half-court offense, putting pressure at the rim by driving to it and drawing fouls. Tatum's offensive rhythm has been crucial for the Celtics, and hampering that could prove to be beneficial for the Heat.

The Celtics have a 2-0 record against the Heat this season going into today's game. They defeated Miami by an overwhelming 33 points in their last encounter, tallying a final score of 143-110. Boston will look to sweep the reigning Eastern Conference champs 3-0 in the regular season.

