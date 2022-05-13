Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- May 13th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on May 13th. The Bucks are coming off a 110-107 win in Game 5, as Jrue Holiday’s composure on the defensive end helped the team get two crucial stops in the final moments of the game.

The Celtics had the advantage for most of the game, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining for 60 points. But the final quarter offense wasn’t great, with the team taking zero attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bucks, on the other hand, were consistent throughout – and picked up their defensive intensity as the game progressed. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday combined for 64 points, while Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis made sizeable contributions off the bench.

The Celtics-Bucks series has seen quite a lot of back-and-forth, with both teams stepping up alternatively. The Celtics will now face elimination on the road and will try to play the series decider at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, May 13; 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 14; 2022; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Celtics have benefitted from Al Horford's experience.

The Celtics have been exceptional in the 2022 playoffs, having risen to the challenge of facing dominant opponents.

After sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, their defensive intensity has given Giannis Antetokounmpo a few problems. However, the Bucks have been able to close-out games and as a result have a 3-2 series lead.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – the star duo – have had strong performances so far, but the standout performer has been the 35-year-old veteran, Al Horford. Horford has averaged 16.6 points and 10.6 rebounds, being the X-factor for the Celtics in this series.

The Celtics now face the challenge of beating the Bucks on their home court to keep the series alive. Although they managed to steal a game on the road earlier in the series, Game 6 will come with an added pressure of elimination.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G – Marcus Smart | G – Jaylen Brown | F – Jayson Tatum | F – Grant Williams | C – Al Horford.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Bobby Portis after scoring the go-ahead basket in Game 5.

The Bucks were able to get past the Chicago Bulls in five games in the first-round, but the story of the next round has been slightly different. The Celtics have managed to secure two wins in the series and are making Giannis earn every field goal he attempts.

Khris Middleton’s absence has definitely been a factor in the series, as he is a crucial piece in the Bucks’ offensive system. But multiple players have stepped up to fill that gap, giving Antetokounmpo the support he needs.

Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis are averaging close to 11 points a game, and could be the difference makers in Game 6.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has put in a solid contribution so far, averaging a double-double with 33.6 points and 12.6 rebounds. It will be interesting to see what the Celtics have in store for Game 6, in terms of limiting Giannis’ contribution.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G – Jrue Holiday | G – Grayson Allen | F – Wesley Matthews | F – Giannis Antetokounmpo | C – Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 13, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 2 +105 O 211.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks 3 -125 U 211.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110)

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win Game 6 at home, as they look to avoid the possibility of Game 7. Antetokounmpo’s contribution on both ends of the floor, coupled with Jrue Holiday rising up to the challenge – will be a tough prospect for the Boston Celtics, who are now at a disadvantage.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have limited the Bucks to a scoring average of 101.6 points.

2. The Celtics had a 23-18 record on the road this season.

3. Al Horford has averaged 26 points on the road in this series.

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks have limited the Celtics to a scoring average of 104.4 points.

2. The Bucks have a 13-3 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points in the series.

Celtics vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Celtics have been able to pick up their defensive intensity in the playoffs, which is a testament to the work they’ve put in as a team throughout the season. However, the offense has relied on momentum to get going.

It is certain that the game will go down to the final moments, but the Bucks have shown more composure in late game situations, giving them the edge when such a situation arises again.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Bucks game?

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

