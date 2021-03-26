Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream - March 26

The sluggish Boston Celtics will lock horns with the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tonight in a nationally televised game.

The two sides clashed in the first contest of a two-game mini-series on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks blew away their 15-point advantage in the fourth quarter but were able to hold on for the win behind Khris Middleton's 27 point performance.

The reigning league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, had a dull night by his lofty standards, as he only managed to put up 13 points in 33 minutes from the floor.

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks are the hottest team in the association right now, as they have won eight straight games. As a result, the Bucks have taken over the Nets for the second spot in the East with a 29-14 record.

Danny Ainge says that both Luke Kornet and Moe Wagner may be joining the team in Milwaukee tonight, and Evan Fournier could potentially join the team in Oklahoma City tomorrow. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 26, 2021

For the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown tallied a team-high 24 points, while Kemba Walker produced a 23-point outing en route to their 23rd loss of the season.

Heading into the second game of the mini-series, the slumping Boston Celtics have dropped to eighth place in the East, thanks to a 21-23 season record behind them.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game?

Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern Time); 5:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Advertisement

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, Fox Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: NBA League Pass

Boston Celtics: Team News

Jayson Tatum #0 celebrates with Kemba Walker #8

Poor performances in the ongoing season compelled the Boston Celtics to make their move at the 2021 trade deadline. The C's brought in Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic. Fournier is posting impressive numbers this campaign, tallying an average of 19.7 points on 46% shooting in 26 games thus far.

The Magic have traded guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics. Fournier is averaging 19.7 PPG this season.



Sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/ZqkrE20Nvm — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 25, 2021

The Boston Celtics also parted ways with their center Daniel Theis. Danny Ainge in the front office traded Theis to the Bulls in exchange for Moritz Wagner.

Advertisement

While it remains to be seen how the new additions will support their star-caliber trio, the Celtics do have reason for cautious optimism as they recalibrate for the remainder of their season.

In the injury report, the Boston Celtics have ruled out Semi Ojeleye (hip) and Tristan Thompson (Covid-19 protocols) for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Romeo Langford remains out as well due to the league's strict health and safety measures.

Milwaukee Bucks: Team News

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks made their move before the trade deadline by adding veteran PJ Tucker to their roster. The former Houston Rockets man played 19 minutes against the Celtics, adding 3 boards and 3 points in the win. He could potentially make a big impact in the playoffs with his defensive prowess matched with his ability to hit a timely three from the corner.

The Milwaukee Bucks have proven their mettle in the second half of the season and will look to keep their hot streak alive by sweeping the mini-series against their Eastern Conference rivals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to impress with MVP caliber numbers across the board. The five-time All-Star is averaging 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 55% shooting from the field in 41 appearances.

Advertisement

Khris was cooking tonight:



27 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/knpeiCKVhl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 25, 2021

In the injury report, the Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Rodions Kurucs for Friday night's contest. Bryn Forbes has been listed as probable to return to his floor duties. Meanwhile, PJ Tucker is being monitored by the coaching staff on a day-to-day basis. That said, there is a high probability Tucker will suit up for Friday's contest.