Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. This will be the final regular-season match-up between the two teams, with the Celtics holding a 2-1 series lead.

The Cs have found their groove towards the end of the season and are currently riding a three-game winning streak. They beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94 in their previous fixture. The duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 41 points in the win.

The Bucks, on the other hand, are coming off a 127-106 win against the Bulls, despite a 40-point outing by DeMar DeRozan. All of Milwaukee’s starters scored in double-digits, contributing 87 points to the team’s total.

The Celtics (50-30) are second in the East, trailing the league-leading Miami Heat by just two games. Meanwhile, the Bucks (49-30) are third in the East, sharing the same record as the 76ers, with the top seeds still within reach.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Juwan Morgan has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols for the Celtics. Nik Stauskas is listed as out, nursing a sprain in his right ankle, while Robert Williams will remain on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Player Name Status Reason Juwan Morgan Out Health and safety protocols Nik Stauskas Out Right ankle sprain Robert Williams Out Left knee surgery

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, dealing with soreness in his right knee, while Grayson Allen is listed as doubtful due to left hip soreness. DeAndre’ Bembry is out for the season.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Right knee soreness Grayson Allen Doubtful Left hip soreness DeAndre' Bembry Out Right knee surgery

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads – April 7, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 50-30 +180 O 227.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks 49-30 -225 U 227.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

The Bucks are favored to win the match-up, holding home-court advantage. However, the Celtics have been a better defensive team throughout the season. They rank first in terms of points allowed (104.1), while the Bucks are 18th in that category (111.9).

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have won eight of their last ten games.

2. Boston has a 22-17 record on the road this season.

3. The Celtics are 10-9 without Robert Williams III this season.

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks have a record of 26-14 at home this season.

2. Milwaukee has averaged 111 points against the Celtics in three outings this season.

3. The Bucks are 31-18 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Jayson Tatum at small forward. Al Horford will start as the power forward, with Daniel Theis manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Boston Celtics @celtics We dominated the Bulls from start to finish Wednesday night with a 117-94 win – our 50th of the season. We dominated the Bulls from start to finish Wednesday night with a 117-94 win – our 50th of the season. https://t.co/c7GJHy1qt7

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews will pair-up to start on the backcourt, with Holiday being the floor general. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo could fill the forward positions with Brook Lopez starting at center for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "I'm killing the game right now."



Giannis showing off his modeling skills. 🤣 "I'm killing the game right now." Giannis showing off his modeling skills. 🤣 https://t.co/PwchVRn1t6

1. The Celtics have averaged 129.6 points in their last three outings, winning all three.

2. The Bucks have won three of their last five games.

3. Jaylen Brown has averaged 29.6 points in his last five outings.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Daniel Theis.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Wesley Matthews | Small Forward – Khris Middleton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez.

