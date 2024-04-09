Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for April 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks square off on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. It's the final matchup of the season series between the Eastern Conference contenders, who are favored to meet each other in the conference finals.

The Celtics will be the favorites again, and deservedly so, after winning their past five consecutive games. On the other hand, the Bucks are on a four-game losing streak and 1-6 in their past seven outings. Three losses have come against lottery teams, including the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.

Boston has secured the best record in the league with a 62-16 record, while Milwaukee has dropped to 47-31, but it remains second in the East.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Boston Celtics injury report for Apr. 9

The Celtics have six players on their injury report. Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are the only injury-related inclusions. Both are questionable - Porzingis is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Horford has a left big toe sprain.

Meanwhile, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh are absentees. They are all on G League duties.

Player Status Injury JD Davison Out G League, two-way Al Horford Questionable Left big toe, sprain Drew Peterson Out G League, two-way Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Right hamstring injury management Neemias Queta Out G League, two-way Jordan Walsh Out G League, on assignment

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Apr. 9

The Bucks have five injured players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley. Giannis is questionable with left hamstring tendinopathy, while Beverley and Middleton are probable with ankle and quad injuries, respectively.

MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway have been sidelined with ankle injuries.

Players Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Left hamstring tendinopathy MarJon Beuachamp Out Left ankle sprain Patrick Beverley Probable Right ankle sprain Jaylin Galloway Out Right ankle sprain Khris Middleton Out Right quad contusion

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks last game stats and summary

The Celtics and Bucks last met on Mar. 20 at TD Garden. The Celtics won that contest 122-119. It wasn't as close as the scoreline suggests for the majority of the game, as the Celtics led by 21 points to start the fourth quarter.

Just when it seemed like they were on their way to steamroll past the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks, Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, and Khris Middleton brought Milwaukee back to life, combining for 32 points on 12 of 22 shooting, including five triples.

The Bucks outscored the Celtics 36-21 in the fourth quarter, but Jayson Tatum's eight points in the clutch saved Boston from an embarrassing defeat. The 2023 All-Star Game MVP was the best player after bagging 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard tallied a game-high 32 points, adding six assists, and Bobby Portis produced a 24-point, 15-rebound game off the bench to keep Milwaukee in the hunt for an improbable win.