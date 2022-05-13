Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 13th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will visit the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night. The series has been hotly contested, with all games being decided in the final few minutes.

Jayson Tatum struggled from beyond the arc in Game 5, shooting only 18% but still managed 34 points. Al Horford made just seven attempts in 41 minutes, contributing eight points in the 110-107 loss.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have now won two games on the road in the series. Giannis Antetokounmpo was clinical in Game 5, scoring 40 points, including two shots from beyond the arc. Jrue Holiday’s presence of mind late in the dying moments was the saving grace in a tightly contested game.

The Celtics now face the challenge of securing a win on the road, with their season on the line. However, the margins of the games have been so low that a clear frontrunner is difficult to discern.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum will need to score efficiently in Game 6.

Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 6, suffering from soreness in his left knee. Sam Hauser will remain on the sidelines, with his status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams Questionable Left knee soreness Sam Hauser Out Right shoulder instability

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven to be a tough nut so far in the series.

Barring Khris Middleton, all players will be available for Mike Budenholzer’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Left knee MCL sprain

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 13th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 2 +105 O 211.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks 3 -125 U 211.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110)

The Bucks are favorites to win Game 6, as they'll play at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a problem the Celtics haven’t really been able to solve, despite having many defensively strong players, giving the Bucks the edge.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have a regular-season record of 4-3 against the Bucks since 2020-21.

2. The Celtics are 3-4 on the road in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.6 points in the series so far.

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks have a 13-3 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Bucks have outrebounded the Celtics 241-209 in the series so far.

3. Jrue Holiday has averaged 2.4 steals per game in the series.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should start in the backcourt, with Jayson Tatum operating from the small forward position. Grant Williams could be the starting power forward, with Al Horford manning the paint.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday should pair up with Grayson Allen in the backcourt, with Holiday running the offense. Wesley Matthews and Giannis Antetokounmpo could fill the forward positions, with Brook Lopez starting at center.

1. The Celtics have averaged 104.4 points in the series so far.

2. The Bucks have averaged 101.6 points in the series so far.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points in the series so far.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Grant Williams | Center – Al Horford.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Grayson Allen | Small Forward – Wesley Matthews | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez.

