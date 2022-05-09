Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 9th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will visit the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks have a 2-1 lead in the series after securing a 103-101 win in their first game at home.

The Celtics matched the Bucks’ intensity in Game 3, despite Jayson Tatum having a poor game and shooting only 21% from the field. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford combined for 49 points in the loss. Horford’s last-second tip-in, which could have forced the game into overtime, was ruled out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee, scoring 42 points, grabbing 12 boards and dishing out eight assists. Jrue Holiday contributed 25 points, while Brook Lopez was clinical in the paint, grabbing rebounds and cleaning up misses.

Boston's ability to keep the game really tight on the road is sure to be a confidence booster ahead of Game 4. Their defense was effective in the previous game, but their offense will need some work.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum is required to contribute on both ends for the team's success.

Sam Hauser will be unavailable for Game 4 as he is nursing a shoulder injury. All other players will be available for Ime Udoka’s rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven to be a tough cover so far in the series.

The Bucks will continue to play without the services of Khris Middleton as he recovers from an MCL sprain to his left knee.

All other players will be available for Mike Budenholzer’s rotation.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 9th, 2022

The Bucks are the favorites to win Game 4 as they will be playing in front of their home crowd. They’ve been the better offensive team in their regular-season matchups and in the playoffs so far. Moreover, Milwaukee has lost only two games at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have averaged 107.6 points in the playoffs so far.

2. The Celtics have allowed the Bucks only 96.7 points per game in their first three games.

3. Al Horford has averaged 3 made three-pointers per game in the series so far.

Milwaukee Bucks

1. So far, the Bucks have limited Jayson Tatum to shooting 35% from the field in the series.

2. The Bucks have a 13-2 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. The Bucks have allowed the Celtics only 99.7 points per game in their first three games.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Jayson Tatum contributing from the small forward position. Al Horford will start as a power forward, with Robert Williams protecting the rim.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen are likely to be the starting backcourt pair, with Holiday directing the offense. Wesley Matthews and Giannis Antetokounmpo will fill forward positions, with Brook Lopez manning the paint.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Pure dominance.



42 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK Pure dominance. 42 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK https://t.co/UVfPMLcSv7

1. The Celtics have a 2-4 record on the road in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Bucks have a 5-1 record without Khris Middleton in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.3 points in the series so far.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Grayson Allen | Small Forward – Wesley Matthews | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez

