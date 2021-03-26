Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5's - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks square off for the final time this NBA regular season as they look to win the campaign series at Fiserv Forum tonight.

The matchup will be the second game of their back-to-back set, with the Milwaukee Bucks clinching a 121-119 win in the first encounter. The Boston Celtics did well to cut a 25-point deficit to just two points late in the game, but it wasn't enough for them to topple the in-form Milwaukee side.

Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics with 24 points and ten rebounds, while the returning Kemba Walker added 23 to the team's total. For the Milwaukee Bucks, it was Khris Middleton who helped them achieve their eighth consecutive win with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Five other players scored in double-digits for coach Budenholzer's Bucks team.

The Boston Celtics have struggled of late but will be hoping they can rediscover their mojo in this match as they are now down to eighth in the East standings and are facing the possibility of dropping into the play-in tournament. However, with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown all available, they will be fancying their chances of preventing the Bucks from winning their ninth consecutive game.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, will look to continue with their unbeaten start to the second half of the campaign and will be eager to keep hold of the second spot in the East standings. The Bucks' role players have stepped up their performance of late and should be confident of clinching the season series 2-1 when they welcome the Boston Celtics to Wisconsin tonight.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Updates

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have ruled out Tristan Thompson, Romeo Langford, and Semi Ojeleye for the matchup against the Boston Celtics tonight. Thompson and Langford are unavailable due to Covid-19 protocols, while Ojeleye is out because of a hip injury.

New signings Evan Fournier and Moritz Wagner, who were acquired at the NBA trade deadline last night, are listed as day-to-day.

Milwaukee Bucks

Rodion Kurucs is the only player ruled out by the Milwaukee Bucks for the matchup against the Boston Celtics, while PJ Tucker and Bryn Forbes are listed day-to-day.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are likely to see a few changes to their overall lineup with the team being busy in their trade market yesterday. The starting lineup will likely see Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart start proceedings as the two guards, with Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker paired up as the two forwards. With Daniel Theis traded to the Chicago Bulls and Thompson ruled out, Robert Williams III could be the starting center for this matchup.

Boston is trading center Daniel Theis to Chicago, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

From the reserves, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith and Grant Williams are likely to play the most rotation minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action

With all starters reportedly fit at the time of writing, the Milwaukee Bucks will likely retain the same starting five from the last game. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo started as the two guards, while Khris Middleton partnered with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brook Lopez started at center will likely repeat the same for the Bucks.

On the reserves, the likes of Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and PJ Tucker (if available) will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted starting 5's

Boston Celtics

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, C Robert Williams III

Milwaukee Bucks

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

