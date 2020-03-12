Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th March 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the game against the Boston Celtics

Match details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Thursday, 12th March 2020, 8 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last game result

Boston Celtics (43-21): 114-111 win against Indiana Pacers (10th March, Tuesday)

Milwaukee Bucks (53-12): 95-109 loss against Denver Nuggets (9th March, Monday)

Boston Celtics preview

Jaylen Brown is ruled out for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have struggled in the last couple of games. They come into this game having won just two of their last five. The franchise is currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 43-21 record and is three games behind the second seed Toronto Raptors. Celtics have sealed a spot in the postseason and will be looking to put together a run and head to the playoffs with momentum.

Key player – Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum dropped 30 points against the Indiana Pacers

Leading the way for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum is having a very good season. The forward is averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc. His fine season merited him an All-Star selection and he has come up with big performances against the likes of Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tatum continues to be a major presence on both the ends of the floor and the Boston-based side will need him firing on all cylinders if they are to go deep into the postseason.

Advertisement

Celtics predicted lineup:

Brad Wanamaker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been rocking of late. The best side in the Eastern Conference has lost four of their last five games and suffering due to the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo to injury. The franchise still holds the best record in the NBA and will need the likes of Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Eric Bledsoe to step up in order to secure home-court throughout the postseason.

Key player – Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton has been one of the best shooters from range in the NBA this season

Khris Middleton has proven to be an excellent sidekick to the Greek Freak this season. Middleton is averaging 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting nearly 42% from the perimeter. The forward being a consistent threat from beyond the arc makes him the perfect partner in crime to Antetokounmpo and was selected as an All-Star this campaign. The Bucks will need him to steady the ship during the absence of Giannis and the onus will be upon him to get them back to winning ways.

Bucks predicted lineup:

Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Marvin Williams, Brook Lopez

Celtics vs Bucks match prediction

The Boston Celtics come into this game having beaten the Indiana Pacers while the Bucks have lost their last three games. Key players are missing from both sides and despite the Bucks being near-perfect at home, Jayson Tatum and co. will be confident of leaving with a win.

Where to watch Celtics vs Bucks

The game will be nationally broadcasted on TNT. Local coverage of the game can be seen on NBC Sports Boston. You can also live stream the match via the NBA League Pass.