Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 16th January 2020

Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Thursday, 16th January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last Game Results

Boston Celtics (27-12): Lost against the Detroit Pistons 103-116

Milwaukee Bucks (36-6): Won against the New York Knicks, 128-102

Boston Celtics Preview:

The Boston Celtics have been one of the teams to beat this season as they are performing like nothing went wrong during the last campaign. They managed to acquire Kemba Walker in the 2019 NBA Free Agency and have an injury-free Gordon Hayward as well, playing close to how he did during his time with the Utah Jazz.

The Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 27-12 record after winning only five of their last 10 matches. Even though they are third, they are 7.5 games off the top with their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks, just running away with the conference title.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Tatum has led the Boston Celtics from the front

Jayson Tatum has made the leap that most people expected from him in his third season with the Boston Celtics. Tatum has become the focal point of the Celtics' offense and is averaging a career-high 21.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His defensive game has improved too, as he is averaging over 2 stocks (steals+ blocks) per game. The Celtics will look to Tatum to provide the spark against a really tough Bucks team.

Celtics Predicted lineup:

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken their loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals to heart and have come out to decimate anyone who steps in their path.

The Giannis-led Bucks have a league-best 36-6 record and are just unstoppable this season. They have won nine of their last 10 games and will look to make it a five-match winning streak against the Boston Celtics.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks are being led by a stellar season by Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo has improved every year he has been in the league, from his rookie season to his seventh season. Even after winning the MVP last season, Giannis has gone on to improve even more, averaging a career-high 30 points per game, with 12.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists as well. He was always an elite defender and is averaging 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo looks unstoppable and would look to stomp on the Celtics in their next game.

Bucks Predicted Lineup:

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez

Bucks vs Celtics Match Prediction

While the Celtics look really strong in the buildup to this game, the Bucks have simply been unstoppable this season, especially at home, where they have a 19-2 record. One cannot look further than the Bucks to find their winner for this match.

Where to watch Bucks vs Celtics?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs the Boston Celtics will a huge matchup and can be watched live on NBC Sports Boston or you can also catch the game live on the NBA League Pass