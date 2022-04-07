Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will travel to the Fiserv Forum for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, April 7. Both teams have played thrice against each other this season, with the Celtics coming out as winners in two of those games.

The Celtics are coming off a stellar 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points in 34 minutes for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had a poor shooting night as he could only rack up 16 points on 5-18 shooting from the field. Boston had control of the game from the very start and also put on a good show on the defensive end to grab yet another brilliant win.

Meanwhile, the Bucks got to a 127-108 win over the Bulls on Tuesday. Brook Lopez scored 28 points to lead the way from the front. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in the 24 minutes that he played. DeMar DeRozan racked up 40 points for the Bulls, but his effort proved to be valiant as the Bucks grabbed an easy win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, April 7, 7:30 PM ET [Friday, April 8, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Boston Celtics Preview

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA post the All-Star break. Their defense has been a big part of their recent success. They are the best team in the NBA in terms of defensive ratings. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been terrific on the offensive end, but off late, they have done extremely well on the defensive side of things as well.

Going up against the Bucks, the Celtics will be looking to grab a statement win ahead of the playoffs. Both these sides are powerhouses in the East and if things work well, could meet again in the postseason.

Boston will want to win this game as it would give them the confidence to beat some of the bigger teams in the playoffs. However, the Bucks are not going to be an easy side to beat as they are in stellar form and are at their best when matched up against the best teams.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

G - Marcus Smart, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Al Horford, C - Daniel Theis

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the East with a 49-30 record. This is the fourth time in a row that the Bucks have been the Central Division champions, which shows how consistent they have been over the past few seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been brilliant since the start of the year. He has further elevated his game by adding a decent jumpshot to his ever-improving armory of skills. The Greek Freak thrives under big situations and with this being an important game for the Bucks, a stellar performance can be expected from him.

They have performed exceptionally well against some of the best teams in the league and the same is expected out of them when they take on the Celtics. Playing at home, the Bucks have been good, but the Celtics are a different team now and if they are allowed too many chances, they could grab it with open arms and punish the Bucks during the game.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 7, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Uner] Point Spread Boston Celtics 50-30 +190 Over 227 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks 49-30 -235 Under 227 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in the game due to the brilliant form they are in over the past few weeks. Although the Celtics are also in stellar form, the Bucks' performances against the top teams in the East have been truly stunning and if they continue to play that way, the Bucks can definitely make noise in the playoffs.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have gone over the total 39 times this season The Celtics have won eight of their last ten games on the road. Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.6 PPG and 7.4 RPG in his last 5 appearances.

Boston Celtics @celtics Jaylen shows off the handles and buries the mid-range in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game Jaylen shows off the handles and buries the mid-range in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game https://t.co/sA1ICTufZp

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have gone over the total 38 times so far this season. The Bucks have won six of their last ten games at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored over 25 points in four of his last 5 games.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Prediction

The Bucks and the Celtics are both teams that have been brilliant over the past few weeks. However, considering the home advantage, the Bucks would be favorites to come out of this matchup as winners.

The Bucks and the Celtics have won five games each in their last ten meetings. The Bucks have a 26-14 record at home, while the Celtics have a 22-17 record when travelling on the road. The Bucks have a 31-18 record against Easterm Conference teams, while the Celtics have a 33-18 record against teams from the East.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Celtics and the Bucks will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

