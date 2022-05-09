Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 9th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With the series taking another turn, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to stay in control of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals as they host the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum for Game 4 on May 9th.

The Bucks came away with a 103-101 win in Game 3. After two blowout performances by both teams in Game 1 and 2, Game 3 saw a balanced contest that came down to the wire.

As one of the most interesting matchups in the 2022 playoffs, the outcome of Game 4 should see the series shift significantly. Having been only a step short of a win, the Celtics will look to play with more ferocity in the next game.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, May 9th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, May 10th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum being guarded by Grayson Allen

Although the Celtics seemed to be in control of the series after their performance in Game 2, the Bucks stunned the side in Game 3. Handing Boston a tough loss on the road, the C's found themselves trailing 2-1 as the series heads into Game 4.

A major reason for the loss could have been the lack of productivity from Jayson Tatum. Having been put through hell after being guarded by Wesley Matthews, Tatum only recorded 10 points on the night.

Boston saw Jaylen Brown and Al Horford step up with 20+ points on the night. However, their overall lack of contribution haunted them as they suffered a two-point loss in the final seconds of the game.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannsi Antetokounmpo brings te ball up court

The Milwaukee Bucks came out on top after a close win in Game 3. Although the Bucks have been a solid team on their home floor, their narrow margin of victory will deny them any relief as they head into the next game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a noteworthy performance in Game 3. After a relatively softer outing in Game 2, the Bucks superstar had an outstanding 42-point performance to lead Milwaukee's offensive charge.

Paired with a solid 25 points by Jrue Holiday, the Bucks were in a solid position to notch a win.

With the wind back in their sails, Milwaukee will look to build upon the momentum of their win in Game 3. However, with Khris Middleton still out of the rotation, the Bucks will need a third player to step up as a scoring force.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Wesley Matthews | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 5-2 -105 Over 210 (-110) +1 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks 6-2 -115 Under 210 (-110) -1 (-110)

The Bucks have been slightly favored to come away as the winners in Game 4. With homecourt advantage, Milwaukee have looked like a solid side. However, Boston has been equally efficient at bouncing back from losses.

While the Bucks continue to be in a tough position without Khris Middleton, they have done a good job of being effective. With the possibility of sealing things in Game 4, Milwaukee will enjoy slightly better odds to take the lead.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Celtics bounced back from a tough loss in Game 2. Jayson Tatum only scored 10 points in Game 3. The Celtics have a defensive rating of 107.3 in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in Game 3. Khris Middleton remains out for Game 3. The Milwaukee Bucks have the best playoff defensive rating this season (97.1).

Celtics vs Bucks Match Predictions

The Celtics should come away with a win together in Game 4. While the Bucks will enjoy their homecourt advantage in this upcoming matchup, Milwaukee will feel Middleton's absence.

Boston faced a tough loss in the final seconds of Game 3. With a solid performance for the most part, many expect the Celtics to find answers to their problems quickly.

Where to watch Celtics vs Bucks game?

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

