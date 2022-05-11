Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 11th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Wednesday night.

The Celtics reclaimed home court advantage Monday with their 116-108 victory in Milwaukee. Al Horford and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points, and Horford shot an efficient 5-for-7 from deep, which played a big part in the win.

Celtics Stats @celtics_stats Al Horford (30 pts, 11-14 FG, 5-7 3-PT) has reached the 30-point mark in a playoff game for the first time in his 15-year NBA career (26, three times) Al Horford (30 pts, 11-14 FG, 5-7 3-PT) has reached the 30-point mark in a playoff game for the first time in his 15-year NBA career (26, three times)

"Al Horford (30 pts, 11-14 FG, 5-7 3-PT) has reached the 30-point mark in a playoff game for the first time in his 15-year NBA career"- Celtics Stats

The Bucks were unable to snatch a two-game series lead Monday despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists.

The Bucks shot just 41.5% from the field and converted only nine of their 27 three-point attempts. They'll need to improve these numbers in Boston on Wednesday if they're to take back control of the series.

The Celtics got a much-needed bounce-back performance from young star Jayson Tatum.

Tatum provided 13 rebounds and five assists in addition to his 30 points after scoring just 10 points in Game 3. Boston will need to have another balanced scoring attack Wednesday at home to secure a victory.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11th, 7:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Bucks +184 +5.5 (-114) Over 214 (-110) Boston Celtics -220 -5.5 (-106) Under 214 (-110)

These two teams have now split the four games, but neither has won two consecutive games so far. In recent history, Milwaukee has only covered once out of the last 11 matchups against Boston.

Also, the total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings between these two. Game 4 was the only game to go over so far, but the Celtics shot the lights out, so expect more of a defensive battle Wednesday.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Best Picks

Grant Williams received a start in Game 4 in place of the injured Robert Williams, who's listed as questionable for Game 5. Even if Robert Williams plays, Grant should be able to produce whatever his role is.

He's only shot 34.7% this series (most of his attempts have been threes), but it's a good sign that he's averaging 9.5 field goal attempts per contest and 6.0 threes.

He did shoot 47.5% from the field and 41.1% from deep during the regular season, so his percentages should even out at some point.

Pick: Grant Williams Over 14.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-120)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Prediction

This series has been back and forth, with each team trading off wins. Expect the Bucks to come out hungry after dropping Game 4, in which they led most of the way.

Expect a slower-paced game than Monday's as both games in Boston this series have gone under.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks First Half +3.5 (-115) & Under 213.5 (-110)

Edited by Adam Dickson