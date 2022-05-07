Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics for the first time in this best-of-seven series. The series is currently tied at one game apiece after Boston dropped the hammer on Milwaukee in Game Two, winning 109-86. Milwaukee will look to use their homecourt advantage to reclaim a one-game lead in the series.

After missing game two, Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, is expected to return to the court tonight. With his return, the Bucks' offense will likely struggle even more than they did in Game Two. They will need to adjust in a big way if they want to have a chance in this series.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 29-15 at home this year, and as a nice tip, when playing at home against a team with a winning road record, the over is seven for seven in the Bucks' last seven.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7th, 3:30 PM EDT

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Celtics +2 (-108) +110 Over 213 (-110) Bucks -2 (-112) -130 Under 213 (-110)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Best Picks

Al Horford is as consistent as they come. He has played great in these playoffs, and in this series, he's good for as many points as he is rebounds. Ten and a half points is an easy line for Horford, but seven and a half rebounds is just an insult to his game.

Al Horford Over 10.5 Points (-116) & Over 7.5 Rebounds (-142)

Jayson Tatum is a bonified stud, and he has proven to be one of the best players in the league. Tatum's point total for tonight is twenty-nine and a half, which is a little too high to risk money on, but five and a half assists is worth throwing down on every day of the week.

Jayson Tatum Over 5.5 Assists (-132)

Bobby Portis has been a walking double-double in these playoffs. He has been one of the most consistent players for Milwaukee and should have another big game here at home.

Bobby Portis Over 9.5 Rebounds (-115)

Bobby Portis to Record a Double-Double (+105)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Today's game should be absolutely electric. Milwaukee will look to take care of business at home, and Boston is eyeing a win to keep this series as short as possible. Boston has looked unstoppable, and that shouldn't change today.

Boston +2 (-108) & Over 213 (-110)

