Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The Boston Celtics will be in Wisconsin to square off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Boston, which leads the season series 2-1, may hold back some of its best players and allow the hosts to even the overall head-to-head tussle. The owners of the NBA’s best record will again prioritize their health over any win, even against a likely opponent down the road.

While the Cs can sit back and relax a bit, the Bucks can’t afford to do that yet. Milwaukee has earned a ticket to the postseason but it could fall from the second seed to outside the top 4. They badly need to string together wins starting with the game versus Boston.

The Celtics continue to rack up wins even when coach Joe Mazzulla is trying to manage his best player’s minutes. Mazzulla could field them in the first half but hold them back in the later quarters. It will be too much of a risk to play them for long with the playoffs just around the corner.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Fiserv Forum will host the final battle between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks this season. TNT will cover the game live on national TV while streaming is also an option by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-135) vs. Bucks (+115)

Spread: Celtics (-2.0) vs. Bucks (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o228.0 -110) vs. Bucks (u228.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

Joe Mazzulla wants to prevent the Boston Celtics from losing the rhythm they are currently enjoying now. For this reason, he will likely give his main players a bit of a run before taking them out. They will face the Bucks but their sights are set a bit farther down the road than the matchup on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's frustration showed two nights ago after the Milwaukee Bucks' meltdown against the New York Knicks at home. "The Greek Freak" told reporters that they are "not a losing team." If the Bucks plan to get some momentum going for the postseason, they better start winning games starting with the encounter versus Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Luke Kornet, PF - Jayson Tatum, SG - Jaylen Brown, PG - Derrick White and PG - Jrue Holiday will likely start for the Boston Celtics.

Sam Hauser, Xavier Tillman and Payton Pritchard are all candidates to come in early and play extended minutes for Joe Mazzulla. The Celtics coach will not keep his starters on the floor for long.

C - Brook Lopez, F - Khris Middleton, PG - Damian Lillard, SG - Malik Beasley and PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo will lineup for tip off.

One of Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton will likely be the sixth man on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo is questionable due to a tender hamstring so Portis might see action early to relieve “The Greek Freak.”

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum has a 23.5 over/under points prop. Tatum is averaging just 22.0 PPG in March as the Celtics have toned down his minutes. “JT” might not get over his points prop as he is likely to be limited.

Damian Lillard has a 25.5 over/under points prop. “Dame Time” is sizzling in March, averaging 29.5 PPG. Milwaukee will ask him to stay aggressive which will likely get him over his points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Celtics will likely make things interesting in the first 2-3 quarters before the second-stringers play a ton of minutes. Milwaukee could snap its four-game losing slump against an opponent who will likely take the L to ensure its players are healthy.