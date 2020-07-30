Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - 31st July 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Friday, 31st July 2020, 6:30 PM ET (Saturday4:00 AM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Orlando, FL

Its a clash of experience vs youth as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics. The Milwaukee Bucks are clear favorites to top the Eastern Conference standings while the Boston Celtics are just 3 games away from the second seed in the East.

Boston Celtics preview

The Boston Celtics have been shaky during the scrimmages, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. The Celtics will have to find their rhythm if they hope to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in this clash.

With the starting lineup rested in the scrimmage against the Rockets, the second string unit put up a great performance with Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Romeo Langford leading the way.

Advertisement

With Kemba Walker's health in question and Jayson Tatum's mediocre play, the Boston Celtics have struggled this week. While Kemba Walker is expected to play in the game against the Bucks, he will likely play only for limited minutes to manage his recurring knee injury.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics will hope that Jayson Tatum finds his form again

The Boston Celtics have had an excellent season so far mainly due to the excellent performance of their young superstar Jayson Tatum who has averaged 23.6 points this season at 44.8% field goal percentage. Tatum has led the Celtics to a great 43-21 record so far with an All Star level performance. He has blown hot and cold in the scrimmages so far and his return to form will be of utmost importance to the Celtics.

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

Milwaukee Bucks preview

After a strong showing in the scrimmages, all players on the Bucks' squad are at full strength. While Eric Bledsoe is back with the Milwaukee Bucks, he is not expected to play the first seeding game against the Celtics. The Milwaukee Bucks should still be feeling confident based on their practice and scrimmage performances.

Despite losing their scrimmage against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo have shown the NBA fans why they are the leading contenders for the title this year. Brook Lopez has been in excellent shooting form during the scrimmages which is a great sign for the Bucks.

The Greek Freak is just getting warmed up. pic.twitter.com/hajmbgzTXZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 29, 2020

Without Pat Conoughtan and Eric Bledose, other bench players such as Robin Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo and Kyle Korver will have to step up to support the Bucks during minutes when Giannis is on the bench.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reigning league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has been the most dominant player of the league this season, averaging 29.6 points and 11.5 rebounds a game while playing just under 31 minutes a game. He is expected to win both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award this season. The Bucks will look to the Greek Freak to lead the team to a perfect start in the NBA restart.

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, George Hill, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton

Celtics vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to take this game away. With Giannis as dominant as ever and outside shooting working wonders, they are much stronger than the Celtics who have struggled with form off late. The Boston Celtics will have to find their rhythm during the game if they hope to overthrow the Bucks in this match-up. We expect Giannis to steal the show and the Milwaukee Bucks to beat the Celtics handily.

Where to watch Celtics vs Bucks?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports Wisconsin. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. Fans in India can catch the game on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also read: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans Predictions and Match Preview - 30th July 2020