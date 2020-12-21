It’s only the second night of the 2020-21 NBA season, but two Eastern Conference powers will go head-to-head. It’s the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Boston Celtics in what could be a preview of the conference finals.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time - Wednesday, December 23rd, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, December 24th, 6:00 AM IST)

Location - TD Garden, Boston, MA

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will test the mettle of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who is slowly inching his way to elite status in the NBA. This game will show just how much work the two superstars have done in the offseason.

Boston Celtics Preview

Tristan Thompson says #Celtics need to pick up intensity level https://t.co/8ZeZ4z7e0X via @BostonGlobe — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 20, 2020

The Boston Celtics are hungry for more after losing to the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum will be ably supported by new recruit Tristan Thompson, who brings championship experience to this Celtics squad.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum will be looking to prove he can lead the Celtics

Last season was Jayson Tatum’s first year averaging 20 or more points. His 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals were all career highs. This NBA season, the fourth-year pro will try to prove that he can be the vocal leader of the Celtics.

Tatum will show from the jump ball to the final buzzer that he deserves his position as the Boston Celtics’ franchise player. His game is growing before our eyes, and he will be all fired up to prove it against the reigning MVP.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker G Marcus Smart F Jaylen Brown F Jayson Tatum C Tristan Thompson

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks failed to reach the NBA Finals last season, the second time they missed the championship round after having the best record two years in a row.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new point guard, and it’s up to Jrue Holiday to provide more stability to the Bucks’ offense and ignite their defense on the other end.

Khris Middleton will need to elevate his game to another level as well, and this game will show how much he has improved from previous years.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will want a strong start to the season

A disappointing end to the 2020 NBA Playoffs hasn’t diminished Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fire and he’s out to prove it this season. The back-to-back NBA MVP is eager to show that he deserved the award and that he can be better than ever.

Antetokounmpo has to hit the outside shot more consistently and this could be the year that we see his shooting numbers improve. This game will be an early test for the hard work he put in this past offseason.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday G Donte DiVincenzo F Khris Middleton F Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Celtics vs. Bucks Match Prediction

This should be an exciting battle between two of the East's top teams. Jayson Tatum will have his hands full guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, and vice versa.

The Bucks have been the league’s juggernaut of the regular season the past two years, running roughshod over almost every opponent they face. But the Celtics are much improved from a season ago, and are going to show how far they’ve come.

Nevertheless, it will be the Milwaukee Bucks who will come away with the victory here over the Boston Celtics.

Where to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks?

The Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be shown live on national television via TNT and will livestream on NBA League Pass.