Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will return home as they prepare to host the Boston Celtics for the Christmas Day matchup at Fiserv Forum.

The Boston Celtics will head into this game on the back of a 111-101 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 22nd. The win saw them return to .500 on the season with a 16-16 record.

The short-handed Milwaukee Bucks managed to pull off a win on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. Overcoming the side 102-95, the Bucks improve to 21-13.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, December 25th, 2021; 2:30 PM ET (Sunday, December 26th, 2021; 1:00 AM IST.)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics in scoring in the game against Cleveland

The Boston Celtics will be heading into their Christmas Day matchup with some momentum as they come off Thursday's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Seeing a number of their players return to the roster, the Boston Celtics will look to be a relatively healthy side for Christmas. The side featured main rotation players such as Robert Williams III and Dennis Schroder in the game against the Cavaliers.

Although they will continue to see Al Horford out under medical protocols, the availability of a big-man in Williams has given the side a lot of flexibility. Also featuring the presence of their leading duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics' overall make-up has them looking like a competitive side again.

NBA @NBA 😤 Jaylen Brown set the tone for the @celtics with 34 points in the win! 😤 Jaylen Brown set the tone for the @celtics with 34 points in the win! https://t.co/T08kNVSHYB

Still finding their rhythm, however, the Boston Celtics will face an uphill battle. Coming up against the defending champions on Christmas, the Celtics will look to emerge with a winning record.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum looks on at the Boston Celtics game

The Boston Celtics will look to Jayson Tatum to be their key performer in this matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As one of the leading men of the team, Tatum is also one of the most prolific players and scorers in the league. Featuring a signature side step jumper among an arsenal of moves and fancy footwork, Tatum's smooth style of play makes him a pleasure to watch.

Celtics Nation @CelticsNationCP Cheat code Jayson Tatum activated 🙌



Cheat code Jayson Tatum activated 🙌https://t.co/dSrifRzjPS

Unfortunately, as good as Tatum is to watch, his consistency on the shooting front has been anything but impressive. Although he recorded 18 points in Thursday's game, his 6-19 from the field is not going to cut it, especially when compared to Jaylen Brown's 12-22 for 34 points.

The duo performing well together will be key for the Boston Celtics. However, Tatum's efficiency in scoring will be an important factor in determining how well the team will do against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Romeo Langford | C - Robert Williams III

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans

Coming off a win against the Dallas Mavericks, the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to put together a streak of two wins in the absence of some of their key rotational players.

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the many teams in the league that have been struck by the COVID outbreak. Losing players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to medical protocols, the side has been shorthanded for a large part of December.

However, with the return of Khris Middleton and the overall efforts of Jrue Holiday along with other role players, the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to stay competitive.

NBA @NBA



DeMarcus Cousins: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Jrue Holiday: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST

Khris Middleton: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST DeMarcus Cousins, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton combine for 72 Points tonight as the @Bucks get back-to-back wins!DeMarcus Cousins: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 ASTJrue Holiday: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 ASTKhris Middleton: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST DeMarcus Cousins, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton combine for 72 Points tonight as the @Bucks get back-to-back wins!DeMarcus Cousins: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 ASTJrue Holiday: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 ASTKhris Middleton: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST https://t.co/Q0Gg2Tbt0i

Although the game against an equally shorthanded Dallas team should have been an easy win, the score line doesn't indicate the close nature of the game right up until the end. Should the Bucks want to continue their dominance at home, they will look to put up a better display against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday attempts to defend Scottie Barnes

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to Jrue Holiday to be their key player in this matchup against the Boston Celtics.

In the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, Holiday was the most important contributor in the Bucks' lineup. With Middleton's return, the combined talents of the two have helped the Bucks put together two wins.

NBA TV @NBATV Jrue Holiday putting the moves on his defender 👀 Jrue Holiday putting the moves on his defender 👀 https://t.co/45BWolHCF1

Holiday's role on both ends of the floor makes him one of the most necessary cogs in the Milwaukee Bucks' system. As the defensive anchor for the side's perimeter defense, Milwaukee relies upon Holiday to often shut down the best scorers on the opposing team.

Offensively, Holiday's playmaking and shooting provides a boost to Milwaukee's offense. Coming off a stellar performance of 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks will hope their starting point guard will continue to be consistent against the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Pat Connaughton | F - Khris Middleton | F - Jordan Nwora | C - DeMarcus Cousins

Celtics vs Bucks Match Predictions

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup will see both teams miss a few players on Christmas Day.

However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence for this game, the Boston Celtics will enjoy a massive advantage against the Bucks. Should Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown find their shooting rhythm, the Celtics' offense could overwhelm Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's resilience as a unit helps the side rally together in tough situations. With the additional aspect of playing at home, the Milwaukee Bucks will have to contain Boston's duo and crash the rebounding glass in order to stand a chance.

Where to watch Celtics vs Bucks game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 94.5 FM.

Edited by Parimal