Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 11, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

After a lung-busting 127-120 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics will next take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston late in the fourth quarter to force the extra period before coming out with the win. The Celtics are 18-0 at home but are now on the road less than 24 hours after the thrilling win.

The Bucks are reeling. They have lost back-to-back games and have won just once out of their five games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear over the last few weeks but Milwaukee’s defense has been a sieve. If they can’t consistently stop Boston, the losing streak could extend to three.

Jayson Tatum came up big in the fourth quarter and overtime in the Boston Celtics' win over Minnesota. The All-NBA forward had 14 in the final period and added a spectacular 12-point output in extra time. Tatum will be asked to do so again versus the Bucks on the road.

Injuries for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of their match on Thursday

Boston Celtics injuries for Jan. 11, 2024

The Boston Celtics have not submitted an injury report yet since they are playing the second set of a back-to-back. Kristaps Porzingis, who was questionable heading into the Timberwolves game due to right knee contusion, could be available.

Al Horford might have to sit out the Bucks' game as the Celtics have usually held him out when they play consecutive games. Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (hip) could also be on the injury report. Boston’s All-Stars might be game-time decisions ahead of Thursday’s game.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Jan. 11, 2024

Jae Crowder remains out since he is recovering from left adductor surgery. The Milwaukee Bucks have not given an update on his status since undergoing an operation in mid-November last year.

Cameron Payne, who missed a couple of games as he was under the NBA’s concussion protocol, has been upgraded to probable. He is expected to suit up for Milwaukee, though.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 11, 2024

Kristaps Porzingis is likely to return from a right knee contusion and should regain his starting center role. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, if both are available, will also get their customary spots in the first five. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will round out Boston’s starting unit.

Boston Celtics depth chart

Point Guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Dalano Banton Shooting Guards Derrick White Sam Hauser Small Forwards Jaylen Brown Oshae Brissett Power Forwards Jayson Tatum Lamar Stevens Svi Mykhailiuk Centers Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 11, 2024

Damian Lillard, who missed the Bucks’ 132-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday for personal reasons, is back with the team. He will start alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley.

Milwaukee Bucks depth chart

Point Guards Damian Lillard Cameron Payne Andre Jackson Jr. Shooting Guards Malik Beasley MarJon Beauchamp Small Forwards Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Power Forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Robin Lopez

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks key matchups

In a battle between two star-studded teams, there will be plenty of intriguing matchups that fans will key on.

Jrue Holiday vs Damian Lillard

The Milwaukee Bucks defense has struggled since trading Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard. “JHolla” will be raring to show what they have been missing when he tries to contain “Dame Time.” Derrick White will also have his turn guarding Lillard. It is another tough matchup for the former Portland Trail Blazers star as White is an elite even if underrated defender.

Kristaps Porzingis vs Giannis Antetokounmpo

Al Horford has been the Boston Celtics’ go-to defender on Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past few years. “Big Al,” though, is likely taking the night off, which will put the unenviable job of guarding the two-time MVP on Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis doesn’t have the physicality to battle “The Greek Freak,” so the Celtics are likely sending double teams. Still, it will be interesting when they meet at the rim where the Latvian has been an elite defender.

Jayson Tatum vs Khris Middleton

Jayson Tatum torched the Minnesota Timberwolves' topnotch defense, particularly in the fourth quarter and overtime on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see how Khris Middleton will fare against him.

Milwaukee’s perimeter defenders have no chance of containing the athletic and crafty All-NBA forward in one-on-one matchups. The Bucks may be forced to put Giannis Antetokounmpo on him, which will be a mouthwatering battle.