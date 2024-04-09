Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks is one of the biggest matchups on the NBA slate Tuesday. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air in front of a national audience on TNT.

As the regular season comes to a close, this game features the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have a commanding lead in first place, while Milwaukee has a narrow lead on multiple teams for second place.

These teams enter this matchup trending in two completely different directions. Boston is riding high on a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has lost their last four matchups.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks injury reports:

Boston Celtics injury report for April 9

As they prepare to take on the Bucks, the Boston Celtics have two key players on their injury report. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable due to right hamstring injury management. Veteran big man Al Horford is also questionable for Tuesday's matchup as he deals with a toe sprain.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 9

Similar to the Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks also have a handful of key players listed on the injury report. The biggest name being Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is questionable with a left hamstring injury. Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are also listed, but they are both probable.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth charts:

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

What lineup the Celtics roll out will depend on the status of Kristaps Porzingis. If the former All-Star plays, Boston should stick with their typical lineup. The being the five-man unit of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Porzingis.

Here is a look at the Celtics' depth chart in the final days of the regular season:

PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davidson SG Derrick White Sam Hauser Jaden Springer SF Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Ohshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Xavier Tillman Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks' starting lineup depends on the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo come game time. Seeing how important these final games are, the two-time MVP is likely to suit up.

Milwaukee should be expected to roll out their regular starting lineup. It consists of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis and Brook Lopez.

Here is a quick snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart:

PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley Ty Ty Washington Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SG Malik Beasley AJ Green SF Khrs Middleton Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Jae Crowder Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks key matchups

Seeing that these are two contending level teams, there are multiple key matchups to watch in Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks. The first being the battle between two superstars forwards. With the postseason right around the corner, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo will do anything to build positive momentum.

Another key matchup to watch is in the backcourt. Jrue Holiday will likely be tasked with guarding Damian Lillard. This matchup has a little extra fuel considering the two players were traded for one another over the summer.