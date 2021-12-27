×
Create
Notifications

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Minnesota Timberwolves v Boston Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves v Boston Celtics
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 27, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Boston Celtics in an NBA regular-season game at Target Center on Monday.

The Celtics head into this game having recently played in an exciting Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite looking like the superior team for most of the game, the Celtics suffered a disappointing loss as Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to take control of things, coming up with a clutch block to propel the Bucks to a win. They will be hoping for a better result in the game against the Timberwolves on Monday, as the team are now below .500.

The friendly bounce 🙌🏾#JaylenBrown #NBAAllstar https://t.co/sfNe0QCS9X

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come into the game following a loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The team were without Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. However, Malik Beasley stepped up by scoring 33 points. His efforts were not enough to carry the team to a win, as the Jazz were sensational on the offensive end. The Timberwolves will now be hoping to end their run of two successive defeats when they take the floor at home against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have a lot of their players out for this game due to the league's Health and Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom, Justin Jackon, Dennis Schroder, Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Aaron Nesmith and Josh Richardson are all reported to be out due to COVID. Grant Willams' status has been updated as questionable for this game, but he too remains under the Health and Safety Protocols.

Player Name Status Reason
Enes FreedomOut Health and Safety Protocol
CJ MilesOut Health and Safety Protocol
Aaron  NesmithOut Health and Safety Protocol
Bruno FernandoOut Health and Safety Protocol
Justin Jackson OutHealth and Safety Protocol
Dennis SchroderOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Josh RichardsonOut Health and Safety Protocol
Grant Williams Out Health and Safety Protocol
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Minnesota (1/3):Bruno Fernando (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUTEnes Freedom (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUTJustin Jackson (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Naz Reid, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV have all been ruled out of the action due to Health and Safety Protocols. Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie have been listed as questionable as they prepare to return to the court after a short layoff due to the Health and Safety Protocols.

Player Name StatusReason
Anthony EdwardsOut Health and Safety Protocol
Karl Anthony-TownsOut Health and Safety Protocol
Jarred VanderbiltOut Health and Safety Protocol
Taurean Prince Out Health and Safety Protocol
Naz ReidOutHealth and Safety Protocol
McKinley Wright IVOut Health and Safety Protocol
Josh OkogieQuestionable Return to Competition Reconditioning 
Patrick BeverleyQuestionable Return to Competition Reconditioning 
D'Angelo RussellOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are amongst seven Minnesota players now listed as "out" due to NBA's players health and safety protocols. https://t.co/r16eoGXfaD

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics have some of their star players available for the game on Monday. They have shown flashes of brilliance, but have lacked the victories to show for it. Coach Ime Udoka will be hoping to get a win against the Timberwolves as they miss out on playing their Big 3 for this game. To faceoff against the Timberwolves, the Celtics will most likely start with Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown in the backcourt. Romeo Langford and Jayson Tatum will share the frontcourt, while Robert Williams III starts at center.

#JaysonTatum with nothing but nylon 💦1 RT = 2 #NBAAllStar votes https://t.co/ZJdQRvP4UB

Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to make a lot of changes to their starting lineup as they are missing signficant firepower heading into this game. Patrick Beverley is listed as questionable, however, because the team is short-handed they will probably start him alongside Malik Beasley in the backcourt. Jake Layman and Jaden McDaniels will share the frontcourt while Nathan Knight starts at center for the Timberwolves in this game.

BEAS SPLASH https://t.co/3TZLoCUDft

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart, Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown, Small Forward - Romeo Langford, Power Forward - Jayson Tatum, Center - Robert Williams III

Minnesota Timberwolves

Also ReadArticle Continues below

int Guard - Patrick Beverley, Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley, Small Forward - Jake Layman, Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels, Center - Nathan Knight

Edited by David Nyland
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी