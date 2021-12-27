Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Boston Celtics in an NBA regular-season game at Target Center on Monday.
The Celtics head into this game having recently played in an exciting Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite looking like the superior team for most of the game, the Celtics suffered a disappointing loss as Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to take control of things, coming up with a clutch block to propel the Bucks to a win. They will be hoping for a better result in the game against the Timberwolves on Monday, as the team are now below .500.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come into the game following a loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The team were without Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. However, Malik Beasley stepped up by scoring 33 points. His efforts were not enough to carry the team to a win, as the Jazz were sensational on the offensive end. The Timberwolves will now be hoping to end their run of two successive defeats when they take the floor at home against the Celtics.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
The Boston Celtics have a lot of their players out for this game due to the league's Health and Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom, Justin Jackon, Dennis Schroder, Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Aaron Nesmith and Josh Richardson are all reported to be out due to COVID. Grant Willams' status has been updated as questionable for this game, but he too remains under the Health and Safety Protocols.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Naz Reid, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV have all been ruled out of the action due to Health and Safety Protocols. Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie have been listed as questionable as they prepare to return to the court after a short layoff due to the Health and Safety Protocols.
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have some of their star players available for the game on Monday. They have shown flashes of brilliance, but have lacked the victories to show for it. Coach Ime Udoka will be hoping to get a win against the Timberwolves as they miss out on playing their Big 3 for this game. To faceoff against the Timberwolves, the Celtics will most likely start with Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown in the backcourt. Romeo Langford and Jayson Tatum will share the frontcourt, while Robert Williams III starts at center.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to make a lot of changes to their starting lineup as they are missing signficant firepower heading into this game. Patrick Beverley is listed as questionable, however, because the team is short-handed they will probably start him alongside Malik Beasley in the backcourt. Jake Layman and Jaden McDaniels will share the frontcourt while Nathan Knight starts at center for the Timberwolves in this game.
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s
Boston Celtics
Point Guard - Marcus Smart, Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown, Small Forward - Romeo Langford, Power Forward - Jayson Tatum, Center - Robert Williams III
Minnesota Timberwolves
int Guard - Patrick Beverley, Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley, Small Forward - Jake Layman, Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels, Center - Nathan Knight