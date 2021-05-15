Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will look to get back to winning ways in the NBA 2020-21 when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics are on a four-game skid and have struggled in the absence of Jaylen Brown, who has been sidelined due to a wrist injury. They lost their last game to the Cleveland Cavaliers by 94-102. Jayson Tatum waged a lone war for the team, tallying 29 points as the shorthanded C's played without Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, saw their two-game winning run snapped as they lost their previous game to the Denver Nuggets 103-114. Rookie Anthony Edwards tallied 29 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds on the night. However, the Nuggets were the better team down the stretch and proved to be too much for the Timberwolves to handle.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown is ruled out for the remainder of the season

The Boston Celtics could be without a plethora of stars for Saturday's game as they have listed seven players on their injury report.

Evan Fournier (knee) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) are listed as probable.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart (calf), Kemba Walker (rest), Tristan Thompson (rest), Robert Williams III (foot), and Jaylen Brown (wrist) will remain sidelined.

All players who are ruled out except Jaylen Brown have been listed as 'day-to-day' and will likely return in the last game of the regular season or the play-in tournament. Brown is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward Jaylen Brown yesterday underwent successful scapholunate reconstruction surgery. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/GPGDR9pE7k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a relatively healthy roster and have ruled out just two players.

Malik Beasley is sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Jarrett Culver is sidelined because of an ankle injury. The duo is set to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game vs. Boston



OUT

Malik Beasley - Left Hamstring Injury

Jarrett Culver - Right Ankle Surgery — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 14, 2021

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will be forced to make changes to their lineup from the last game. They are set to play the New York Knicks on Sunday and will likely rest Jayson Tatum and Evan Fournier for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (the two players are listed as probable).

Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters might start as the two guards, while Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams and Luke Kornet could replace Tatum, Fournier and Thompson on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye and Carsen Edwards could play extended minutes off the Boston Celtics bench in the absence of several key players.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards will be a key player for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Boston Celtics on Saturday

The Minnesota Timberwolves are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game.

Ricky Rubio and D'Angelo Russell are expected to start as the guards, while Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns are likely to play on the frontcourt.

From the Minnesota Timberwolves' reserves, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels and Juancho Hernangomez will likely play the most rotation minutes.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Payton Pritchard l Shooting Guard - Tremont Waters l Small Forward - Aaron Nesmith l Power Forward - Grant Williams l Center - Luke Kornet.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell l Small Forward - Anthony Edwards l Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.