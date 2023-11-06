Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 6th)

The Boston Celtics will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for a mouthwatering match on Monday, Nov. 6. Boston’s sizzling offense goes head-to-head against Minnesota’s stout defense in the said encounter. After three weeks of action, the Celtics have the NBA’s top-ranked offensive rating by a mile. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, own the top defensive rating.

Boston’s starters, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday have been nearly unstoppable in putting up points. As good as their offense has been, their defense has been no slouch either. They are seventh in defensive rating, making them a two-way threat to beat opponents.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ offense may just be starting to heat up. Like the Celtics, they have five players averaging at least 10 points per game. Anthony Edwards leads them with 26.2 PPG. It may just be a matter of time before they find consistency on that end.

Defense, though, is where they have hung their hats on. They may be the first team to give the Celtics their first loss of the season.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game details

Team: Boston Celtics (5-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2)

Date and Time: November 6, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The Boston Celtics lap the field in net rating (18.1). The difference between the Celtics and the second-ranked Philadelphia 76ers (11.8) is roughly the gap between Philly and the eighth-placed Dallas Mavericks (5.3). They have been a juggernaut on offense and superb on defense. There’s a reason why they’re the only unbeaten team in the NBA after three weeks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fifth in net rating (9.5). They hit the mark with the best defensive rating in the NBA (101.2) and a middle-of-the-pack offense. If their offense starts to hum and pair it with their suffocating defense, they will be difficult to beat.

Anthony Edwards against Jayson Tatum is must-watch TV. Kristaps Porzingis taking on Karl-Anthony Towns will be riveting. It’s a showdown fans can’t wait to watch.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Celtics (-165) vs. Timberwolves (+152)

Spread: Celtics (-4) vs. Timberwolves (+4)

Total (O/U): Celtics (0225.5) vs. Timberwolves (u225.5)

The Timberwolves’ defense is for real. They pummeled Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Nov. 1 for their biggest win of the season so far. Minnesota built a 23-point lead against the Nuggets and handed the Mile High City team its first loss of the season.

The Timberwolves did it by limiting Jokic’s support crew. Besides “The Joker,” only Jamal Murray had more than 10 points (14) in the game.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics offense, however, has been firing on all cylinders. Porzingis has given them a different dimension they’ve never had before. Offense isn’t their only calling card. They’ve been solid on the defensive end.

Boston’s two-way efficiency may just be a little too much for the Timberwolves to stop. The Celtics could continue their winning run to six games after their stop in Minnesota.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineups

Derrick White is probable for the Boston Celtics for personal reasons. If he’s not available, Al Horford could continue to start in his place. Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum will line up for coach Joe Mazzulla to start the match.

The Timberwolves are expected to have Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Top 3 players’ stats

Celtics

Jayson Tatum

30.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game

Jaylen Brown

22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game

Kristaps Porzingis

19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists per game

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

26.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game

Karl-Anthony Towns

18.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game

Rudy Gobert

11.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists per game