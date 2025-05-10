Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (May 10) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics’ backs are against the wall as they face a 0-2 hole against the New York Knicks in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden in downtown New York on Saturday, May 10. The Knicks showed grit in the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, recovering from 20-point deficits in back-to-back games.

Ad

The Celtics controlled most of the past two games, before fumbling their lead in the fourth quarter to allow the Knicks to get plenty of momentum as the series shifts to New York for Game 3.

The Celtics shot 25 of 100 from the three-point line in the first two games, which has been cited as the biggest factor in their losses. The Knicks have leaned on a balanced outing to steal two road wins before heading to their home court.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Celtics star Jayson Tatum put up 23 and 13 points, respectively, in the first two games of the series to lead the defending champions. The Knicks leaned on Jalen Brunson, who had 29 and 17 points in Games 1 and 2, to carry New York to a 2-0 series lead.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Ad

The Boston Celtics will look to muster a lineup capable of bouncing back after two tough losses against the Knicks. In Game 3, they are expected to field Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford as starters in New York. Head coach Joe Mazulla will call the shots once more as they shoot for their first win in the series.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Derrick White Payton Pritchard JD Davison Shooting Guard Jrue Holiday Baylor Scheierman Small Forward Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh Power Forward Jayson Tatum Torrey Craig Xavier Tillman Center Al Horford Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet

Ad

New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The New York Knicks will be carrying a lot of momentum ahead of their Game 3 faceoff against the Celtics. The home squad is predicted to start Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl Anthony-Towns. The Knicks will lean on head coach Tom Thibideau.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Tyler Kolek Shooting Guard Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Delon Wright Small Forward Josh Hart Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet Power Forward OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa P.J Tucker Center Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti

Ad

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks injury reports

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics' core is expected to remain intact in their Game 3 pursuit against the Knicks, as only one player is listed in their injury report, namely Sam Hauser, who is day-to-day due to an ankle injury.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks will be complete in their quest to extend their series lead against the defending NBA champions Celtics, as no player is listed in their injury report.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More