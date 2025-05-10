  • home icon
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 (May 10) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified May 10, 2025 08:16 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 3 - Source: Imagn

The Boston Celtics’ backs are against the wall as they face a 0-2 hole against the New York Knicks in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden in downtown New York on Saturday, May 10. The Knicks showed grit in the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, recovering from 20-point deficits in back-to-back games.

The Celtics controlled most of the past two games, before fumbling their lead in the fourth quarter to allow the Knicks to get plenty of momentum as the series shifts to New York for Game 3.

The Celtics shot 25 of 100 from the three-point line in the first two games, which has been cited as the biggest factor in their losses. The Knicks have leaned on a balanced outing to steal two road wins before heading to their home court.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum put up 23 and 13 points, respectively, in the first two games of the series to lead the defending champions. The Knicks leaned on Jalen Brunson, who had 29 and 17 points in Games 1 and 2, to carry New York to a 2-0 series lead.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Boston Celtics will look to muster a lineup capable of bouncing back after two tough losses against the Knicks. In Game 3, they are expected to field Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford as starters in New York. Head coach Joe Mazulla will call the shots once more as they shoot for their first win in the series.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
JD Davison
Shooting Guard
Jrue Holiday
Baylor Scheierman
Small Forward
Jaylen Brown
Sam Hauser
Jordan Walsh
Power Forward
Jayson Tatum
Torrey Craig
Xavier Tillman
Center
Al Horford
Kristaps Porzingis
Luke Kornet
New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The New York Knicks will be carrying a lot of momentum ahead of their Game 3 faceoff against the Celtics. The home squad is predicted to start Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl Anthony-Towns. The Knicks will lean on head coach Tom Thibideau.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Jalen Brunson
Cameron Payne
Tyler Kolek
Shooting Guard
Mikal Bridges
Miles McBride
Delon Wright
Small Forward
Josh Hart
Landry Shamet
Pacome Dadiet
Power Forward
OG Anunoby
Precious Achiuwa
P.J Tucker
Center
Karl-Anthony Towns
Mitchell Robinson
Ariel Hukporti
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks injury reports

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics' core is expected to remain intact in their Game 3 pursuit against the Knicks, as only one player is listed in their injury report, namely Sam Hauser, who is day-to-day due to an ankle injury.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks will be complete in their quest to extend their series lead against the defending NBA champions Celtics, as no player is listed in their injury report.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
