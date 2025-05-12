Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (May 12) | 2025 NBA Playoffs 

Looking at the second round of the NBA playoffs, Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks has been one of the more interesting matchups. After finally securing a win in the series, the reigning champs have an opportunity to even things up on Monday night.
The series started off in shocking fashion, with the Celtics coughing up a pair of 20-point leads on their home floor. This put the Knicks in a position to take a commanding lead, but they failed to capitalize. When the series shifted to Madison Square Garden for Game 3, the Celtics picked up a 115-93 win.
Now gearing up for Game 4, Boston hopes to tie the series before heading back home. On the opposite side, Jalen Brunson and company aim to try and jump to a 3-1 advantage.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Injury reports for Game 4
Boston Celtics injury report
Throughout these playoffs, the Boston Celtics have dealt with injuries to a handful of key players. However, they'll be close to full strength as they attempt to secure another win on the road.
Boston has one player listed on the injury report for Game 4, that being Sam Hauser. The sharpshooting wing is questionable as he battles with a sprained right ankle.
New York Knicks injury report
As for the New York Knicks, they are a full go in Monday's Game 4 showdown. They have no players listed on the injury report.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
With Kristaps Porzingis still fighting through an illness, the Celtics might continue to bring the former All-Star off the bench. Heading into Game 4, Boston is expected to open the night with Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.
Below is a snapshot of the Celtics' depth chart:
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
As for the Knicks, they'll be sticking with the starting unit they've rolled out for the majority of this season. That being the five-man group of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Below is the full breakdown of New York's depth chart:
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: How to watch
For those looking to tune into this crucial matchup between the Celtics and Knicks, tip-off is slated for 7:30 pm Eastern Time. It will air in front of a national audience, with ESPN providing coverage.
