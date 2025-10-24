Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks lock horns for the first time since their thrilling 2025 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semis contest on Friday at the MSG. The Celtics are off to a 0-1 start and will hope to get back on winning track by avenging their postseason loss to the Knicks.
Despite controlling most of their opening contest against the 76ers, the Celtics lost 117-116 after allowing a 42-point fourth quarter for Tyrese Maxey and Co. Nevertheless, they had several positive takeaways. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White seemed ready to shoulder the burden with Jayson Tatum out indefinitely.
The duo had 25 points each, while Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta scored 16 and 17, respectively. Boston continues having a puncher's chance with such production from their not-so-lucrative options.
On the other hand, the Knicks shut down any doubt about their issues under new coach Mike Brown's system with a 119-111 win over last year's leading record holders, the Cavaliers. OG Anunoby emerged as the unexpected MVP for the Knicks with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three steals on 9 of 17 shooting, including four triples.
Jalen Brunson didn't miss a beat, either. He had 23 points, four rebounds and five assists. After a cold evening from the floor, shooting only 5 of 18, Brunson got to the line 13 times and made 12 free throws to compensate.
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Injury Report
Boston Celtics injury report
The Celtics have sidelined Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and Luka Garza (concussion).
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, citing left ankle injury management. Karl-Anthony Towns (quad) and Josh Hart (back) are questionable, while OG Anunoby (ankle) is probable.
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
The Celtics will likely retain their opening night starting lineup with Payton Pritchard at point guard, Derrick White at shooting guard, Sam Hauser at small forward, Jaylen Brown at power forward and Neemias Queta at center.
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
The Knicks could stick with the same lineup as their season opener if Karl-Anthony Towns plays, who was the power forward. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges were in the backcourt, with OG Anunoby at small forward and Ariel Hukporti at center.
