Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2025

The Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Tuesday. Boston is second in the East with a 58-20 record, while New York is just behind at third with a 50-28 record.

The two teams have played each other 497 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a 307-190 lead. This will be their fourth and final matchup this season, as Boston looks for the sweep.

They last played on Feb. 23 when the Celtics won 118-105 behind Jayson Tatum’s 25 points. The Knicks were led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 8, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-115 vs. Knicks (-105)

Spread: Celtics (-1) vs. Knicks (+1)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o222) vs. Knicks -110 (u222)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks preview

This is one of the marquee matchups for Tuesday between two of the best Eastern Conference teams. This could also possibly be the preview of a second-round playoff meeting between the two teams based on their current standings.

The Celtics have won two straight and nine of the past 10 games. They most recently defeated the Washington Wizards 124-90 on Sunday behind Payton Pritchard’s 20 points off the bench. Derrick White had 19 points, while Jaylen Brown had 15 points.

Jayson Tatum was out with an ankle injury and is questionable on Tuesday as well. Boston has several other names on its injury report: Brown (knee, questionable), Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness, questionable), Al Horford (knee, out), Jrue Holiday (right shoulder, probable) and Derrick White (sprained right big toe, probable).

The Knicks are on a two-game win streak and have won seven of the past 10 games. They are coming off of a 112-98 win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. OG Anunoby led the team with 32 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson made his return to the lineup from an ankle injury after missing 15 straight games. He played 34:27 minutes for 15 points and six assists.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks betting props

Jaylen Brown’s points total is set at 20.5. While he is coming off of a down game with just 15 points on Sunday, he should bounce back for a great game against the Knicks. Bet on the over.

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 23.5. He looked a bit rusty the last time around after missing an extended period of time. Expect him to be far better on Tuesday and bet on the over.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a narrow win on the road. However, if Tatum is forced to miss this game as well, the Knicks should get a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 222 points.

