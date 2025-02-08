Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025 

The Boston Celtics hit the road to face the New York Knicks on Saturday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Celtics previously defeated the Knicks 132-109 at home in October.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Celtics-Knicks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN+. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-129) vs Knicks (+120)

Spread: Celtics (-2.5) vs Knicks (+2.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o229.5) / -110 (u229.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Preview

The C's stand second in the Eastern Conference with a 36-16 record and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 127-120 home loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Payton Pritchard led their losing effort in the game with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, and a block off the bench. Jaylen Brown led their scoring with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are third in the East with a 34-17 record and have won eight of their last 10 outings. They are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Toronto Raptors 121-115 on the road on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns led them to victory with a double-double of 27 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, and a block. Jalen Brunson led their scoring with 28 points in the game.

Boston will be without Jrue Holiday for the upcoming matchup while the newly-signed Torrey Craig is listed as questionable. The Celtics will likely use a starting lineup of Derrick White (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Jayson Tatum (SF), Al Horford (PF) and Kristaps Porzingis (C).

On the other hand, New York has Mitchell Robinson and Pacome Dadiet listed as out on their injury report. OG Anunoby is listed as questionable while Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are likely to play. Their participation will be a game-time decision.

The Knicks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), Precious Achiuwa (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum is expected to record under 7.5 rebounds in the contest. He has crossed the mark just once in his last nine outings and was also limited to just four rebounds against the Knicks in their previous meeting.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns could record over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists. While he recorded under the line against the Celtics in October, Towns has grown significantly with the Knicks since then and is averaging 41.2 in the season.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction

The upcoming battle between two of the top East teams will likely be a close one, with the Knicks' momentum and home-court advantage expected to help them clinch the victory.

