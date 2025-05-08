Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 10 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks matchup is one of two 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This will be Game 3 of the second-round series between the two Eastern Conference teams, as New York leads the series 2-0.

The Celtics lead the postseason meeting between the two teams at 36-33. They also lead the regular-season games at 308-190.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

The Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 10, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-220) vs. Knicks (+180)

Spread: Celtics (-5.5) vs. Knicks (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o205) vs. Knicks -110 (u205)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks preview

The Celtics find themselves in a 2-0 hole after losing the opening two games at home. If they are to lose on Saturday as well, a comeback would very likely be impossible. It’s not going to be easy against a very hostile crowd at Madison Square Garden.

In both the games, Boston started strong but couldn’t maintain its play in the second halves. On Wednesday, the No. 2 seed in the East had a 73-61 lead at the end of the third quarter. However, the Knicks outplayed the Celtics 30-17 in the final quarter to get a 91-90 win.

Jalen Brunson struggled throughout the game with just 17 points but he came clutch when it came down to knocking down the crucial free throws to give the Knicks the lead with around 16 seconds left.

Jayson Tatum, who struggled as well with just 13 points, dribbled the ball up the court. He found himself in traffic and as he tried to swing the ball to an open Jaylen Brown; but Mikal Bridges got a steal instead to silence the Boston crowd at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks betting props

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 27.5. He averaged just 18.0 points in the past two games. Bet on the under.

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 26.5. While he had a good opening game with 29 points, he had just 17 points on Wednesday. Expect him to be much better at home and score over 26.5 points.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to win on the road. While the opening two games have given fans a lot of reasons to question Boston’s play, the roster still has the talent to mount a fight back. We expect Boston to finally get a win this series in a game where the team total goes past 205 points.

