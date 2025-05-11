Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 12 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Boston Celtics will look to regain home court advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on May 12. The Celtics won Game 3 for their first victory in the series to narrow the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1 entering the pivotal Game 4.

The Knicks took the first two games of the series in Boston, coming back from a 20-point deficit for back-to-back games to bury the Celtics as they headed to New York for Games 3 and 4.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 4 details and odds

The game will be broadcast via ESPN and is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM. The game can also be seen via FuboTV and the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-250) vs Knicks (+210)

Spread: Celtics (-6.5) vs Knicks (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o209) vs Knicks -105 (u208.5)

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Game 4 betting props

The Celtics have gained their shooting form in Game 3, making 20 of their 40 threes in the game after going 25 of 100 in their first two games. It is safe to expect their players will once hit their mark during Game 4.

Jayson Tatum is predicted to make four or more three-pointers in Game 4 to again carry the Celtics. Derrick White can also light it up from deep as he is seen drilling three or more triples for the Celtics in New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns is predicted to dominate the paint. Bet on him to go over 12 rebounds in Game 4. For Jalen Brunson, expect him to go over 30 points in Game 4, as it is a critical game in the Knicks’ chances of dethroning the Celtics in the series.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Game 4 prediction

The Boston Celtics have the momentum entering Game 4 following their Game 3 domination against the Knicks. New York, however, holds the home court advantage in the game and is still riding on the high of their wins in Games 1 and 2.

We predict the Celtics to tie the series at 2-2 and win Game 4. It will certainly be a close one in which anything could happen.

