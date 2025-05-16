Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 16 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 6

Do the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics have one more left in them?

After forcing a Game 6 despite losing their superstar to an Achilles injury, the Celtics head to Madison Square Garden on Friday to face the New York Knicks, looking to extend the series and push for a Game 7 and a shot at the conference finals.

The Knicks grabbed a 3-1 lead with a 121-113 comeback win in Game 4, the same night Tatum tore his Achilles, but the Celtics roared back in Game 5 with a commanding 127-102 victory.

Here’s a preview of Game 6 of the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks second-round series, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET in New York.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics (+124) vs Knicks (-148)

Spread: Celtics +2.5 (-110) vs Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics o210.5 (-110) vs Knicks u210.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks preview

With a trip to the Eastern Conference finals — where the Indiana Pacers await — on the line, the Celtics and Knicks collide in what has been a wild, high-octane second-round series. From double-digit comebacks and underdog wins to major injuries and high-intensity moments, this matchup has delivered it all, and another thriller could be on deck.

The Knicks enter Game 6 as slight favorites, showing resilience throughout the series. They pulled off back-to-back 20-point comebacks in Games 1 and 2, and after being blown out in Game 3, they bounced back to take Game 4.

Boston, even without Tatum, proved they have enough firepower. In Game 5, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combined for 60 points. Still, under Tom Thibodeau’s defensive-minded system, the Knicks will likely tighten up and aim to prevent the Celtics from sinking 22 3s again.

Offensively, though, the Knicks need a major reset. They shot just 35.8% in Game 5, with OG Anunoby struggling at 1-of-12. They'll need to clean up their execution if they want to close out the series.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups

Celtics

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Derrick White | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Al Horford | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Josh Hart | F - Mikal Bridges | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks betting props

Jalen Brunson O/U 29.5 points – Take the over.

Jaylen Brown O/U 25.5 points – Take the over.

Derrick White O/U 20.5 points – Take the over.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction

We’re backing the Knicks to finish the job on their home floor. Look for big outings from Brunson and Towns, and expect New York to eliminate the defending champs.

Our prediction: Knicks win by 13.

