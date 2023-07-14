Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Boston Celtics will enter the game against the New York Knicks in search of their second straight win and a .500 record after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in their last outing. While the Knicks will also be hoping to even up their Summer League record against Boston.
Jordan Walsh, JD Davison, and Jay Scrubb have all been solid contributors for Boston over the first three games, with Walsh providing high-level two-way performances and Scrubb looking near unguardable on offense.
New York, on the other hand, hasn't got the youthful depth that their NBA roster boasts. Instead, Charlie Brown Jr. and Jaylen Martin will be expected to shoulder some of the offensive load, while QJ Peterson will want to reproduce his 16-point performance from July 12 against the Orlando Magic.
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Prediction
The Celtics have some genuine NBA talent in Justin Champagnie, Udoka Azubuike, and Jay Scrubb, while Justin Bean and JD Davison have also tasted playing time at the next level. There is a lot of experience within Boston's roster, and that should give them the edge when facing off against the Knicks.
New York has some talent within their ranks, but they don't project to be as deep or as multi-talented as the Celtics. As such, Boston will likely end the game with a 2-2 record in Las Vegas.
Boston Celtics Summer League Roster
New York Knicks Summer League Roster
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Celtics (-125), Knicks (+105)
Spread: Celtics (-1.5), Knicks (+1.5)
Total: 183.56 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Players to watch
JD Davison, Jordan Walsh, Jay Scrubb, Dalano Banton, and Udo Azubuike all have points to prove for the Celtics and will likely be looking to make their mark against the Knicks. Scrubb is Boston's best offensive player, who has been electric throughout the first three games, while Walsh is the team's best defensive piece.
New York will be leaning into Charlie Brown Jr. for their offensive spark, while Michael Foster Jr. will be tested by Olek Balcerowksi and Azubuike in the middle of the court.
