Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Boston Celtics will enter the game against the New York Knicks in search of their second straight win and a .500 record after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in their last outing. While the Knicks will also be hoping to even up their Summer League record against Boston.

Jordan Walsh, JD Davison, and Jay Scrubb have all been solid contributors for Boston over the first three games, with Walsh providing high-level two-way performances and Scrubb looking near unguardable on offense.

New York, on the other hand, hasn't got the youthful depth that their NBA roster boasts. Instead, Charlie Brown Jr. and Jaylen Martin will be expected to shoulder some of the offensive load, while QJ Peterson will want to reproduce his 16-point performance from July 12 against the Orlando Magic.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Prediction

The Celtics have some genuine NBA talent in Justin Champagnie, Udoka Azubuike, and Jay Scrubb, while Justin Bean and JD Davison have also tasted playing time at the next level. There is a lot of experience within Boston's roster, and that should give them the edge when facing off against the Knicks.

New York has some talent within their ranks, but they don't project to be as deep or as multi-talented as the Celtics. As such, Boston will likely end the game with a 2-2 record in Las Vegas.

Boston Celtics Summer League Roster

NO PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY 2022-23 TEAM 51 Udoka Azubuike C 6-10 280 09/17/99 Kansas/Nigeria Utah Jazz (NBA) 50 Olek Balcerowksi C 7-1 230 11/19/00 Gran Canaria/Poland Gran Canaria (Spain) 26 Kamar Baldwin G 6-1 190 09/15/97 Butler/USA Maine Celtics (G-League) 38 Justin Bean F 6-7 210 11/17/96 Utah State/USA Memphis Hustle (G-League) 99 Justin Champagnie F 6-6 200 06/29/01 Pittsburgh/USA Boston Celtics (NBA) 20 J.D. Davison G 6-3 195 10/03/02 Alabama/USA Boston Celtics (NBA) 45 Sam Griesel F 6-6 220 03/22/00 Nebraska/USA Nebraska (NCAA) 55 Reggie Kissoonlal C 7-0 225 04/10/96 Northwestern State/USA Maine Celtics (G-League 37 Mychal Mulder G 6-3 195 06/12/94 Kentucky/Canada Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League) 29 Jay Scrubb G 6-5 220 09/01/00 John A. Logan/USA Lakeland Magic (G-League) 41 Vincent Valerio-Bodon F 6-9 200 05/02/01 Sopron KC/Hungary Sopron KC (Hungary) 27 Jordan Walsh F 6-7 205 03/04/04 Arkansas/USA Arkansas (NCAA)

New York Knicks Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Trevor Keels 1 G 6-4 226 lbs AUG 26, 2003 19 1 Duke #42 Pick In 2022 Draft DaQuan Jeffries 8 F 6-5 225 lbs AUG 30, 1997 25 3 Tulsa Signed On 09/14/22 Jalen Harris 14 G 6-5 195 lbs AUG 14, 1998 24 1 Nevada Jaylen Martin 16 G 6-6 216 lbs JAN 28, 2004 19 R Overtime Elite Signed On 07/03/23 Jahvon Blair 17 G 6-4 190 lbs MAR 27, 1998 25 R Georgetown Isaiah Roby 18 F 6-8 230 lbs FEB 03, 1998 25 4 Nebraska Signed On 04/09/23 QJ Peterson 20 G 6-0 180 lbs OCT 12, 1994 28 R VMI Marcus Garrett 21 G 6-5 205 lbs NOV 09, 1998 24 1 Kansas David Shriver 25 G-F 6-6 220 lbs JUL 19, 2000 22 R VCU Race Thompson 26 F 6-8 235 lbs JUN 04, 1999 24 R Indiana Michael Foster Jr. 27 F 6-8 250 lbs JAN 16, 2003 20 1 NBA G League Ignite Justyn Hamilton 28 C-F 6-11 220 lbs MAR 29, 1999 24 R Kent State Dmytro Skapintsev 29 C 7-1 215 lbs MAY 12, 1998 25 2 SK Cherkasy Monkey Charlie Brown Jr. 31 G 6-6 199 lbs FEB 02, 1997 26 3 Saint Joseph's Khalid Moore 32 F 6-7 205 lbs JUL 29, 2000 22 R Fordham

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Celtics (-125), Knicks (+105)

Spread: Celtics (-1.5), Knicks (+1.5)

Total: 183.56 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Players to watch

JD Davison, Jordan Walsh, Jay Scrubb, Dalano Banton, and Udo Azubuike all have points to prove for the Celtics and will likely be looking to make their mark against the Knicks. Scrubb is Boston's best offensive player, who has been electric throughout the first three games, while Walsh is the team's best defensive piece.

New York will be leaning into Charlie Brown Jr. for their offensive spark, while Michael Foster Jr. will be tested by Olek Balcerowksi and Azubuike in the middle of the court.

