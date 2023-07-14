Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 10:44 GMT
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics
JD Davison Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will enter the game against the New York Knicks in search of their second straight win and a .500 record after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in their last outing. While the Knicks will also be hoping to even up their Summer League record against Boston.

Jordan Walsh, JD Davison, and Jay Scrubb have all been solid contributors for Boston over the first three games, with Walsh providing high-level two-way performances and Scrubb looking near unguardable on offense.

New York, on the other hand, hasn't got the youthful depth that their NBA roster boasts. Instead, Charlie Brown Jr. and Jaylen Martin will be expected to shoulder some of the offensive load, while QJ Peterson will want to reproduce his 16-point performance from July 12 against the Orlando Magic.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Prediction

The Celtics have some genuine NBA talent in Justin Champagnie, Udoka Azubuike, and Jay Scrubb, while Justin Bean and JD Davison have also tasted playing time at the next level. There is a lot of experience within Boston's roster, and that should give them the edge when facing off against the Knicks.

New York has some talent within their ranks, but they don't project to be as deep or as multi-talented as the Celtics. As such, Boston will likely end the game with a 2-2 record in Las Vegas.

Boston Celtics Summer League Roster

NOPLAYERPOSHTWTDOBPRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY2022-23 TEAM
51Udoka AzubuikeC6-1028009/17/99Kansas/NigeriaUtah Jazz (NBA)
50Olek BalcerowksiC7-123011/19/00Gran Canaria/PolandGran Canaria (Spain)
26Kamar BaldwinG6-119009/15/97Butler/USAMaine Celtics (G-League)
38Justin BeanF6-721011/17/96Utah State/USAMemphis Hustle (G-League)
99Justin ChampagnieF6-620006/29/01Pittsburgh/USABoston Celtics (NBA)
20J.D. DavisonG6-319510/03/02Alabama/USABoston Celtics (NBA)
45Sam GrieselF6-622003/22/00Nebraska/USANebraska (NCAA)
55Reggie KissoonlalC7-022504/10/96Northwestern State/USAMaine Celtics (G-League
37Mychal MulderG6-319506/12/94Kentucky/CanadaSioux Falls Skyforce (G-League)
29Jay ScrubbG6-522009/01/00John A. Logan/USALakeland Magic (G-League)
41Vincent Valerio-BodonF6-920005/02/01Sopron KC/HungarySopron KC (Hungary)
27Jordan WalshF6-720503/04/04Arkansas/USAArkansas (NCAA)

New York Knicks Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Trevor Keels1G6-4226 lbsAUG 26, 2003191Duke#42 Pick In 2022 Draft
DaQuan Jeffries8F6-5225 lbsAUG 30, 1997253TulsaSigned On 09/14/22
Jalen Harris14G6-5195 lbsAUG 14, 1998241Nevada
Jaylen Martin16G6-6216 lbsJAN 28, 200419ROvertime EliteSigned On 07/03/23
Jahvon Blair17G6-4190 lbsMAR 27, 199825RGeorgetown
Isaiah Roby18F6-8230 lbsFEB 03, 1998254NebraskaSigned On 04/09/23
QJ Peterson20G6-0180 lbsOCT 12, 199428RVMI
Marcus Garrett21G6-5205 lbsNOV 09, 1998241Kansas
David Shriver25G-F6-6220 lbsJUL 19, 200022RVCU
Race Thompson26F6-8235 lbsJUN 04, 199924RIndiana
Michael Foster Jr.27F6-8250 lbsJAN 16, 2003201NBA G League Ignite
Justyn Hamilton28C-F6-11220 lbsMAR 29, 199924RKent State
Dmytro Skapintsev29C7-1215 lbsMAY 12, 1998252SK Cherkasy Monkey
Charlie Brown Jr.31G6-6199 lbsFEB 02, 1997263Saint Joseph's
Khalid Moore32F6-7205 lbsJUL 29, 200022RFordham

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Celtics (-125), Knicks (+105)

Spread: Celtics (-1.5), Knicks (+1.5)

Total: 183.56 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Players to watch

JD Davison, Jordan Walsh, Jay Scrubb, Dalano Banton, and Udo Azubuike all have points to prove for the Celtics and will likely be looking to make their mark against the Knicks. Scrubb is Boston's best offensive player, who has been electric throughout the first three games, while Walsh is the team's best defensive piece.

New York will be leaning into Charlie Brown Jr. for their offensive spark, while Michael Foster Jr. will be tested by Olek Balcerowksi and Azubuike in the middle of the court.

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
