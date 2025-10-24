Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the 12 games scheduled for Friday. These are two of the most iconic franchises in the league and will look to stamp their authority early in the season. The Celtics are 0-1 to start the season, while the Knicks are 1-0.

The two Eastern Conference powerhouses have faced each other in 498 regular-season games so far, with Boston holding a lopsided 308-190 advantage. They played four times last season, as the Celtics swept the series 4-0.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Celtics +198, Knicks -200

Spread: Celtics +5.5 (-106), Knicks -5.5 (-103)

Total over/under (o/u): Celtics o229.5 (-112), Knicks u229.5 (-103)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Preview

The Celtics went through some major changes in the offseason in a bid to cut down on their luxury tax. They are also without their leader Jayson Tatum who continues to nurse an Achilles injury from the past postseason. While there has been positive news about his recovery, Boston hasn’t yet provided a timeline for his return.

Boston started its season with a tough 117-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Celtics had a 11-point lead at the end of the third period but went on to lose the final quarter 42-30. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White had 25 points each, while Neemias Queta and Payton Pritchard had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Luka Garza suffered a concussion in the game and is out of Friday’s contest.

The Knicks, meanwhile, remain mostly unchanged from the past season and are coming off of a convincing 119-111 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby had a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double, too, with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

New York is dealing with quite a few injuries as Mitchell Robinson is ruled out with an ankle injury, while Josh Hart (back) and Towns (quadriceps) are questionable. Anunoby is dealing with an ankle injury as well but is listed as probable on the injury report.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Starting 5s

Celtics

PG - Payton Pritchard, SG - Derrick White, SF - Jaylen Brown, PF - Sam Hauser, C - Neemias Queta

Knicks

PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Mikal Bridges, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Karl-Anthony Towns, C - Ariel Hukporti

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Derrick White is favored to score under 20.5 points.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson is favored to score under 27.5 points.

Jaylen Brown is favored to have under 5.5 assists.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips

The Knicks are designated as the favorites for the game by the oddsmakers. It is understandable because of Tatum’s injury and the offseason changes. We expect New York to cover the spread for a convincing win in a game where the team total stays under 229.5 points.

