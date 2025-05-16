Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 16) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks continue their 2025 NBA playoffs East semis battle in Friday's Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics extended the series, winning the elimination Game 5 at home 127-102 in Jayson Tatum's absence. Reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and Derrick White led Boston's charge.

Brown scored 26 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists on 9 of 17 shots, including three 3s, while White had 34 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three blocks on 9 of 16 shots. It was a close affair in the first half with the scores tied, but a spectacular third quarter helped the Celtics stretch away and take a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Unlike the previous games, the Knicks had no answers amid a comeback attempt as their offense fizzled out, too. Jalen Brunson didn't have the best of games as he managed 22 points and six assists on 7 of 17 shots, including 1 of 4 from 3. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby combined for just 15 points on 5 of 26 shooting. Anunoby made just one of his 12 attempts.

The Knicks will need more from the two if they are to advance to their first conference finals appearance in 25 years.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports for Game 6 (May 16)

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum, citing right Achilles Tendon Repair. His season ended with the injury in Game 4.

New York Knicks injury report

Precious Achiuwa is questionable, citing a right ankle sprain. He will be a game-time decision.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 16)

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in the backcourt, with Jaylen Brown as the small forward, Al Horford as the power forward and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison SG Derrick White Baylor Scheierman SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh PF Al Horford Xavier Tillman Torrey Craig C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson at point guard and Mikal Bridges at shooting guard, with the frontcourt trio of Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

PG Jalen Brunson Cam Payne Tyler Kolek SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Delon Wright SF OG Anunoby Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet PF Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa P.J. Tucker C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti

