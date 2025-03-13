  • home icon
Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 13, 2025 00:50 GMT
Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Image credit: Imagn)

The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder duel on March 12 was the second and final matchup between the two championship contenders in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder won the first matchup 105-92 at home behind 33 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Celtics sent Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The Thunder responded with Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace.

Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Jayson Tatum624001
Al Horford932110
Jrue Holiday000000
Derrick White1020020
Jaylen Brown001000
Torrey Craig000100
Sam Hauser010000
Luke Kornet210000
Payton Pritchard310001
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Chet Holmgren625001
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1130001
Aaron Wiggins020000
Luguentz Dort810001
Cason Wallace201000
Kenrich Williams300200
Isaiah Hartestein010001
Isaiah Joe011001
Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder game summary

The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder matchup saw the visitors having a strong start, scoring seven unanswered points in less than two minutes in the first quarter. The Celtics called a timeout and got back in the game, cutting the gap and demonstrating they weren't going down without a fight.

Although the Celtics broke the record for the most 3-pointers attempted in a single quarter, the Thunder finished the quarter up 33-30 behind 11 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The second quarter was as exciting as the first, but they ended up tied at 30 points. The Thunder managed their first-quarter advantage and entered halftime up 63-60. SGA finished with 16 points while Chet Holmgren added 14.

Jayson Tatum (18 points) and Derrick White (16 points) led the charge for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

