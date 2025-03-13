Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder duel on March 12 was the second and final matchup between the two championship contenders in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder won the first matchup 105-92 at home behind 33 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Celtics sent Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The Thunder responded with Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace.

Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Jayson Tatum 6 2 4 0 0 1 Al Horford 9 3 2 1 1 0 Jrue Holiday 0 0 0 0 0 0 Derrick White 10 2 0 0 2 0 Jaylen Brown 0 0 1 0 0 0 Torrey Craig 0 0 0 1 0 0 Sam Hauser 0 1 0 0 0 0 Luke Kornet 2 1 0 0 0 0 Payton Pritchard 3 1 0 0 0 1

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Chet Holmgren 6 2 5 0 0 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11 3 0 0 0 1 Aaron Wiggins 0 2 0 0 0 0 Luguentz Dort 8 1 0 0 0 1 Cason Wallace 2 0 1 0 0 0 Kenrich Williams 3 0 0 2 0 0 Isaiah Hartestein 0 1 0 0 0 1 Isaiah Joe 0 1 1 0 0 1

Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder game summary

The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder matchup saw the visitors having a strong start, scoring seven unanswered points in less than two minutes in the first quarter. The Celtics called a timeout and got back in the game, cutting the gap and demonstrating they weren't going down without a fight.

Although the Celtics broke the record for the most 3-pointers attempted in a single quarter, the Thunder finished the quarter up 33-30 behind 11 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The second quarter was as exciting as the first, but they ended up tied at 30 points. The Thunder managed their first-quarter advantage and entered halftime up 63-60. SGA finished with 16 points while Chet Holmgren added 14.

Jayson Tatum (18 points) and Derrick White (16 points) led the charge for the Celtics.

