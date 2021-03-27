Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After trading wins with the Bucks this week, the Boston Celtics roll in to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, hoping to return to a .500 record. Even without making significant moves at the trade deadline, as C's fans may have hoped for, Boston put on a scoring clinic in Milwaukee with every starter bar Robert Williams putting up 18 points or more.

As for the Oklahoma City Thunder, they come into this matchup on the back of a tough loss against Memphis. Without main man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC may struggle to get a win even on homecourt in this fixture.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Updates

Boston Celtics

Coach Brad Stevens noted on Friday that center Tristan Thompson will likely be out for "a couple more games" as he continues to recover from contracting coronavirus. Meanwhile, Stevens added that new addition Evan Fournier could make his debut for the Boston Celtics and expects him to play high minutes going forward.

Romeo Langford didn't join Boston on their road trip, while Semi Ojeleye remains doubtful after missing the win against Milwaukee.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

As for the Oklahoma City Thunder, their injury woes are considerably more depressing for fans of the franchise. Coming off two big wins, the side were dealt a sucker punch when it was announced star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be sidelined with a foot injury that is not being dealt with as a day-to-day incident.

Young forwards Josh Hall and Darius Bazley are also expected to remain out, while new additions Austin Rivers and Tony Bradley are doubtful.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum popped off for the Boston Celtics against Milwaukee

Ending the Bucks' winning streak was no mean feat by the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Backcourt pairing Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker combined for 44 points in support of star Jayson Tatum's 34-point display.

Robert Williams continued his role as the C's starting center in Tristan Thompson's absence. At the deadline, GM Danny Ainge brought in two back-up big men to the franchise, Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet. Their role in the Celtics side will become clear in the coming weeks, though it is unlikely they will replace Williams for now.

The game may come too soon for Evan Fournier to start, let alone be involved, though Boston Celtics fans will be excited to see how he fits in. Fournier hasn't been a bench player since the 2014-15 season, so it will be interesting to see how Stevens utilizes the French guard.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there is no doubt the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to struggle in this matchup offensively. In his last two games out, the 22-year old has been replaced by Theo Maledon in the Thunder backcourt alongside Luguentz Dort.

Moses Brown put up 19 points and 12 rebounds against Memphis from the OKC bench and is another of the Thunder's developing stars, who fans are likely to see more of next season potentially as a starter. For now, though, it is expected that veteran Al Horford will stay in the lineup, while the frontcourt is completed with Isaiah Roby and Aleksej Pokuševski.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Robert Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon | Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort | Small Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski | Power Forward - Isaiah Roby | Center - Al Horford.