Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th February 2020

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Sunday, 9 February 2020 (3:30 PM ET)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma

Last Game Results

Boston Celtics (36-15): 112-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks (7 February)

Oklahoma City Thunder (32-20): 108-101 win over the Detroit Pistons (7 February)

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics improved to 36 wins this season after defeating the Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics improved to 36 wins this season after defeating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks who were without Trae Young.

Jayson Tatum was the star of the night with 32 points, shooting career-high seven three-pointers. Alongside him, Kanter grabbed 15 rebounds and finished with 16 points on the night. The team's leader, Kemba Walker, contributed 15 points but just 5-of-14 in the game.

The Celtics visit the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma tonight to play the Thunder in what will be exciting combat to witness.

Advertisement

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is averaging 22.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game this season.

Jayson Tatum has been exceptional in this season, averaging 22.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game this season. His game has drastically taken the high road in all these years, and he has completely transformed himself into a high-level NBA player.

Celtics' predicted lineup

Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Enes Kanter, Grant Williams, Kemba Walker

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak to four by beating the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak to four by beating the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The team was led by none other than Chris Paul, who scored 22 points, dished seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. With him, four other Thunder players were in double digits, including the talented Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- who finished with 21 points for the night.

The Thunder have been the surprise package of this season, and it would be another splendid display by them if they beat the Celtics tonight.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been averaging 17.1 points and dishing 6.6 assists per game this season.

Chris Paul is the mastermind behind this Thunder team's astonishing run this season. Paul has been averaging 17.1 points and dishing 6.6 assists per game this season. However, his stats do not tell you about the exceptional clutch displays and the inspiring leadership which he brings to the squad.

Thunder's Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Celtics vs Thunder Match Prediction

Both the teams are in the middle of winning streaks and would not be willing to give that up.

The Celtics are a much better-balanced side on paper as well as on the court. They have high-quality players who can single headedly turn around the dimension of a game. However, we can't underestimate the power of the Oklahoma City who have been surprising everybody with an emphatic display of performances, back-to-back.

We are expecting an upset tonight with the Thunder roaring high at their home court.

Where to watch Celtics vs Thunder?

The game can be watched on TV on NBATV. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.