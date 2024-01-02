Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 1, 2024

The Boston Celtics (26-6) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) on Tuesday, January 2.

The Thunder are one of the season's surprise teams, having taken a leap in their internal development, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerging as arguably the best guard in the NBA. His ability to drive at will and counter defenses with his shot selection has made the Thunder tough to guard.

However, the Celtics have arguably the most talented top-8 rotation in the league. Their defense has been exceptional all season while their offense has embraced all three scoring levels, giving them a sense of unpredictability that's causing teams to make consistent mistakes.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (26-6) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9)

Date and Time: Jan. 2, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview

The Boston Celtics lost their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The impressive Western Conference team won their contest on January 4, 2023, 150-117. Both teams have improved since that game and Boston will be looking to prove they're capable of beating one of the better rosters in the West.

Heading into the contest, the Celtics have a clean bill of health. As such, we can expect a full-strength line-up from Joe Mazzulla. A key matchup will be between Kristaps Porzingis and Chet Holmgren, as both versatile big men look to give their team an advantage on the perimeter.

The Thunder also have a full-strength roster, with no players listed on their injury report heading into game day.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Derrick White is earning All-Star praise from around the NBA. He has been exceptional all season and is slowly proving to be one of the best role players in the NBA. The Celtics will need big games from Tatum and Brown too.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's starting lineup could look like this: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, and Chet Holmgren.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey are an exciting young backcourt with playmaking and scoring. They will be a tough test for Holiday and White. Holmgren could give Porzingis issues, too.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum has odds of -125 to score under 27.5 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The St. Louis native has been struggling from the perimeter in recent weeks but displayed a smart shot selection against the San Antonio Spurs. Tatum usually begins to ramp up his performance level around this time of the season and could be a huge threat to the Thunder in this game.

Shail Gilgeous-Alexander has odds of -105 to score under 32.5 points. Boston has a top-5 defense in the NBA and has proven capable of shutting down transition scoring as well as dominating in the half-court. As such, Gilgeous-Alexander could have a difficult time creating open looks for himself and others.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are slight favorites heading into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They're -3 on the spread and -146 on the money line. Both teams have been performing well in recent weeks, so neither will be short on confidence.

However, these are the type of games the Celtics need to win if they want to continue proving that they're legitimate championship contenders. Beating one of the best teams in the West would be a huge statement for Boston, which is why they're likely to secure another victory to extend their current win streak.