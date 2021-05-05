Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics look to add another name to their win column as they visit the Amway Center to take on the rebuilding Orlando Magic. The Celtics are 7th in the Eastern Conference and certainly aim to climb up the ladder. They are two games behind the Miami Heat in 6th and they face the latter twice in the next few games.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics celebrate after their comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs

The Boston Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown out for the game due to a right ankle sprain. The only other player on the injury report is their center, Tristan Thompson, who is listed as questionable due to a left pectoral strain. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker will take to the court against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic have ruled several players out for the game. Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle sprain), James Ennis III (sore left calf), Chuma Okeke (left ankle sprain) and Terrance Ross (back spasms) are all sidelined for the contest against Boston.

Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are recovering from injuries to their left knees and are out until next season. Otto Porter Jr. is also out until further notice due to pain in his left foot. Guard Devin Cannady was waived after he injured himself earlier this week.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

With Brown absent, the Boston Celtics lineup will look slightly different. The last time he was injured, Semi Ojeleye played power forward and Jayston Tatum shifted to the small forward spot. A similar rotation is expected tonight. Kemba Walker will be the point guard as usual and share the backcourt with Marcus Smart. Tristan Thompson's injury gives Robert Williams III the role of the starting center.

Orlando Magic

A host of injuries to their players have seen the Orlando Magic employing a new starting lineup in practically every game. They are likely to play Cole Anthony as the point guard and Gary Harris will be the shooting guard. Dwayne Bacon is expected to be the small forward while Moritz Wagner should be the power forward. Wendell Carter Jr. will start at center. Bamba has been putting up great numbers lately, which could lead the coach to add him to the starting lineup in place of either Wagner or Carter Jr.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Semi Ojeleye | Center - Robert Williams III.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon | Power Forward - Moritz Wagner | Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

