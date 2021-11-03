Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic are back at home after a three-game roadtrip as they welcome the Boston Celtics to the Amway Center on Wednesday. The Magic ended their roadtrip with a big victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Celtics remained winless at home following a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Orlando went 1-2 on their roadtrip, getting their lone win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, 115-97. The Magic were led by red-hot Cole Anthony, who had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while rookie forward Franz Wagner added a career-high 28 points.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had another rough outing at home to remain winless in Boston. They blew a 19-point lead against the Chicago Bulls, losing the game 128-114. It was the first time in their history that the Celtics started the season 0-3.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have three players on their injury report against the Orlando Magic. Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas are listed as out while Payton Pritchard is listed as available despite his injury. Hauser and Thomas have been assigned to the G-League because they are on a two-way contract.

Meanwhile, Pritchard is nursing a nasal fracture he suffered in the preseason. He has played in seven of the Celtics' eight games this season with one healthy DNP. Pritchard has been playing with a face mask ever since.

Player Status Reason Sam Hauser Out G- League Assignment Payton Pritchard Available Nasal Fracture Brodric Thomas Out G- League Assignment

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic still have a long list of injured players heading into the matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Magic have four players listed as out, while one player is questionable. Gary Harris is questionable due to a left ankle sprain and missed the Magic's previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the four players that are out in the Celtics game are Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore. Carter-Williams, Fultz and Isaac are still recovering from offseason surgery, while Moore is dealing with a sprained left knee.

Player Status Reason Michael Carter-Williams Out Left Ankle Surgery Markelle Fultz Out Left Knee Surgery Gary Harris Questionable Left Anke Sprain Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Surgery E'Twaun Moore Out Left Ankle Sprain

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic and Dennis Schroeder of the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are expected to use the same starting five against the Orlando Magic. Marcus Smart is their point guard while Jayle Brown is the starting shooting guard. They will be joined by Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams in the lineup.

Off the bench, the Celtics have Dennis Schroeder as the sixth man while more minutes will be distributed. The players in these roles are Josh Richardson, Grant Williams and possibly Payton Prichard.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have found a consistent starting lineup to use with all of their injuries. Cole Anthony will lead the team at point guard, while rookie Jalen Suggs continues to start at shooting guard despite his struggles.

Another rookie expected to start is Franz Wagner, who had a career-night against the Timberwolves. Joining Wagner on the frontcourt are the twin towers of Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. The Magic rotation could also feature Terrence Ross, Chuma Okeke, RJ Hampton and Moritz Wagner.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mohamed Bamba

Edited by Diptanil Roy