Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic will continue the second part of their home-and-away preseason game series at the Amway Center on Wednesday. In the series opener, the Celtics squeaked past the Magic courtesy of a last-second three-pointer by Romeo Langford.

The Boston Celtics are toting an unblemished 2-0 record in their friendly games, while the Orlando Magic are yet to win one.

The Celtics, like most teams in the preseason, have their ups and downs due to roster experiments. Ime Udoka's emphasis on defense and pace is starting to bear fruit for the team. They are showing more cohesiveness on defense and are pushing the ball with almost every timeout.

Without stars like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, the bench players are going to have the minutes they need to solidify their roles on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Magic are struggling due to a lack of scoring firepower. New head coach Jamahl Mosley has rolled out some very strange lineups, which have not really helped with the team's chemistry.

Jalen Suggs, the highly-touted rookie, is slowly getting to form, which is good news for the Orlando Magic's fan base. A surprising revelation has been the play of center Wendell Carter Jr., who has been solid on both ends of the floor.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics will be playing without three of their starters from their last game against the Toronto Raptors.

Jaylen Brown and Al Horford have tested positive for COVID-19 and are out for the rest of the preseason.

Ime Udoka has announced that he will rest Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson and Jayson Tatum. There will be plenty of minutes to spread around for the rest of the roster with the absences the Boston Celtics are reporting.

Player: Status: Reason: Brown, Jaylen Out Health and Safety Protocols Horford, Al Out Health and Safety Protocols Richardson, Josh Out Rest - Rest Schroder, Dennis Out Rest - Rest Smart, Marcus Out Rest - Rest Tatum, Jayson Out Rest - Rest

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic will continue to miss two of their best players in Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac. Both are rehabilitating from knee injuries.

Chuma Okeke has been ruled out because of a bone bruise in his right hip. Back-up point guard Michael Carter-Williams remains sidelined while recuperating from a left ankle injury.

Player: Status: Reason: Carter-Williams, Michael Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury Rehabilitation Fultz, Markelle Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Rehabilitation Isaac, Jonathan Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Rehabilitation Okeke, Chuma Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Bone Bruise

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

It will be very interesting to see how Ime Udoka lines up his charges with most of the Boston Celtics' main players out injured or held out for rest. The head coach should start Robert Williams at center as the anchor of the defense.

Romeo Langford was impressive in his last game and made key plays in the win against the Orlando Magic, so he should slot in at the two-guard position. Grant Williams will start at power forward, and shooter Aaron Nesmith will play opposite him at the small forward position.

The explosive and scrappy Payton Pritchard should finally start this preseason for the Boston Celtics, with Marcus Smart resting.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are hoping to get their first win of the preseason at the expense of the Boston Celtics

Jamahl Mosley has brought in different starting units for preseason games. If the trend continues, it would be anybody's guess who he rolls out as the starting five in this game.

He could start with Cole Anthony at point guard and Jalen Suggs at shooting guard. Veterans Terrence Ross and Gary Harris could start at the two forward positions, with Ross at small forward and Harris at power forward.

Wendell Carter Jr. should get the nod to start at center after his solid display in the last few games.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Payton Pritchard | Shooting Guard – Romeo Langford | Small Forward – Aaron Nesmith | Power Forward – Grant Williams | Center – Robert Williams

Orlando Magic

Point Guard – Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard – Jalen Suggs | Small Forward – Terrence Ross | Power Forward – Gary Harris | Center – Wendell Carter Jr.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh